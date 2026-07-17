Postdoc on terrestrial carbon cycle under global change
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2026-07-17
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Department of Soil and Environment
A 2-years postdoc position is available in the Soil and Environmental Physics group at the Department of Soil and Environment, Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU), in Uppsala.
We are looking for a researcher fascinated by the interactions of ecological, biogeochemical, and physical processes that shape the responses of the carbon cycle to global change and the implementation of these interactions into soil and ecosystem models. Depending on the selected candidate, the research project can focus on statistical analysis of literature data, process-based modelling, or a combination of the two.
We offer a stimulating research environment with opportunities to collaborate with soil scientists and ecologists, within SLU, in Sweden and internationally.
About the position
As a post-doc in the project, you will be expected to perform independent research, including data collection from literature sources and online databases, statistical data analyses, development and use of process-based mathematical models, writing scientific papers in collaboration with the project group and external collaborators, and presenting research result at seminars and conferences.
Your profile
In order to qualify for a Postdoctoral position, applicants are required to hold a doctoral degree.
We are seeking a highly motivated postdoctoral researcher with excellent skills and experience in:
Formulating novel research questions and hypotheses on processes controlling carbon fluxes and storages in soils, vegetation, and ecosystems
Collection, harmonization, and statistical analysis of data on soil, vegetation or ecosystem carbon fluxes and storages from literature sources and databases
Development and use of process-based mathematical models of carbon cycle in soils and ecosystems
We are particularly interested in candidates able to conceptualize and statistically or mathematically link processes occurring at different spatial or temporal scales, or across levels of ecological organization (e.g., upscaling of microbial processes to ecosystem level; use of plant traits to understand ecosystem carbon budgets).
Given the nature of the research project, we expect the selected candidate to be able to interact with soil scientists, ecologists, and biogeochemists. Experience in publishing in highly ranked scientific journals in English is also important.
The position is intended for a junior researcher and we are primarily looking for people who completed their doctoral degree no more than three years ago.
About us
The Department of Soil and Environment is a leading soil research institution, both nationally and internationally. Our research focuses on fundamental soil properties and processes, as well as how soil functions are affected by changes in environmental conditions, including climate change. Through research, environmental analysis and education, we contribute knowledge about future sustainable land use and develop new solutions as a basis for decision-making in agriculture, forestry and the urban environment. The working environment at the department is international and we have around 100 employees.
Our research is carried out in seven subject groups with a focus on Soil Biology, Soil Nutrient Cycling, Soil Chemistry, Agricultural Water Management, Soil and Environmental Physics, Soil Mechanics and Soil Management, and the Biogeochemistry of Forest Soils. We are responsible for important research infrastructure in the form of soil chemistry and soil physics laboratories, an X-ray scanner, long-term field experiments, a lysimeter facility, and the field research stations at Lanna and Lövsta. The Department participates in approximately 30 courses at undergraduate and advanced level.
We are a part of the Soil, Water and Environment Center at SLU (MVM-center), which provides links to research on water systems, recycling and bioenergy. Our work is aligned to national environmental and climate goals as well as to the Sustainable Development Goals. We are situated at Campus Ultuna in Uppsala and in Skara. Read more about the department here (https://www.slu.se/en/departments/soil-environment/).
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months, with the possibility of extension.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
As agreed.
Application:
Please include the following documents:
Cover letter (max 1 page)
CV – degrees and other completed courses, work experience and a list of publications
Contact information for 2-3 references
Research proposal describing:
state of the art on the project topic described in the advertisement (max half page)
knowledge gaps that need to be addressed (max half page)
proposed approach to fill the identified gaps and how it is related to the applicant's knowledge/expertise and previous experiences (max one page)
Please submit your application before deadline 10 September 2026. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden. SLU has around 4,000 employees, 6,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 4,5 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), https://www.slu.se/
Lennart Hjelms väg 9 (visa karta
)
756 51 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet (SLU) Kontakt
Professor
Stefano Manzoni stefano.manzoni@slu.se +46764960952 Jobbnummer
10005549