Postdoc On Metal-Oxide Systems For Beccs
2025-06-10
Imagine yourself pioneering AI-powered materials analysis for Chemical Looping Combustion (CLC) and Bio-Energy Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS), developing cutting-edge machine-learning algorithms to automatically quantify SEM/EDX and EBSD datasets. You'll work side-by-side with top academic and industry partners to decode microstructural and compositional insights that drive corrosion-resistant, high-performance materials. Join our vibrant, interdisciplinary team at Chalmers and leverage state-of-the-art microscopy and data-science tools to make a real impact on scalable, low-carbon energy solutions.
About us
To meet the challenges of tomorrow's energy demands, we are dedicated to exploring materials for a wide array of energy applications at the division of Energy and Materials within the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering. One of our focus areas is to design materials capable of withstanding aggressive high temperature process environments.
About the research
Materials performance stands as a crucial barrier inhibiting the transition towards sustainability in energy systems. Join us as we tackle this challenge head-on, with exciting opportunities for postdoctoral researchers.
AI-driven materials analysis of metal-oxide systems is poised to accelerate the development of green technologies such as BECCS. In collaboration with our partners, we develop and implement machine-learning-based algorithms for automated, quantitative image analysis of SEM/EDX and EBSD data from corrosion and bed-material samples. By utilizing advanced broad-ion-beam milling techniques, this work pushes the boundaries of detailed materials insight.
Your impact
As a member of our team, you will join a project funded by Chalmers' Area of Advance Energy, bringing together researchers from Chemistry, Energy Technology and the University of Gothenburg. Your contributions will not only advance your scientific career and broaden your network, but also help tackle the grand challenge of effective CO2 capture and sequestration (CCS).
Why Chalmers?
Join an international research environment in the heart of Scandinavia. At Chalmers, enjoy a supportive work environment and the benefits offered, including a competitive salary, at least 28 days of financed vacation, parental leave and health insurance.
Main responsibilities
As a Postdoctoral Researcher, you will spearhead the development and application of advanced broad-ion-beam (BIB) milling methods to produce samples optimized for AI-driven materials analysis. Your work will focus on refining BIB protocols that maximize imaging fidelity for automated SEM/EDX and EBSD data pipelines, and on integrating these workflows with machine-learning algorithms to extract high-resolution microstructural and compositional insights.
A solid understanding of corrosion mechanisms and experimental design is essential to guide sample preparation and to contextualize AI-derived results. In close collaboration with our project team and industry partners, you'll push the frontier of AI-based characterization to accelerate our understanding of metal-oxide degradation and performance.
Qualifications
To be eligible for the position, you must hold a PhD degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline*, preferably in chemistry, materials science, physics or mechanical engineering. Beyond that, you should have a genuine interest in science and a robust motivation to engage in research.
Essential for thriving in our collaborative environment are furthermore strong communication and teamwork skills. If you are a self-driven individual and like to engage in discussions to optimize experimental setups, to coordinate post-analysis activities with various partners, and to effectively communicate your findings at conferences, project meetings and in scientific articles, you are the perfect fit for our team.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree. Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two to three years.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 1 August, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Jesper Liske, Energy & Materialsjesper.liske@chalmers.se
• 46 31 7722843
Magnus Rydén, Energy Technologymagnus.ryden@chalmers.se
