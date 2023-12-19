Postdoc On Distributed Mimo Localization And Sensing For 6g Systems
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2023-12-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
Project description
Chalmers University of Technology is part of a large European effort to define 6G communication systems. In this project, you will support and lead activities related to radio localization and sensing in distributed MIMO (D-MIMO) systems. Cell-free D-MIMO emerges as a promising technology for 6G networks to overcome challenges associated with conventional network-centric implementations. Such an architecture not only enhances communication metrics (i.e., more uniform coverage and better interference management), but also introduces significant benefits for localization and sensing, via increased line-of-sight probability and phase coherent processing. This position is part of several ongoing projects on 5G and Beyond 5G localization, and integrated sensing and communications (ISAC), in which you will gain not only theoretical knowledge, but also industry contacts. You can check out https://sites.google.com/site/hwymeers/publications
for our recent publications in this field.
We provide an intellectually stimulating, but also flexible and family-friendly environment. You will have great freedom when, where, and how you will work. Our group is international and social, with members from many countries and backgrounds. We have an emphasis on collaboration and mutual support. The research activities you will be part of may have high impact, both academic and to industry. This position is a great opportunity for you as a postdoc to apply your scientific and technical skills as part of a multidisciplinary team of leading researchers at the interface of applications and science with great importance for industry and society.
Information about the division and the department
You will be part of the Communication Systems Group at Chalmers, which is known for its contributions to wireless and optical communication systems. The group has about 50 members from all over the world. The working language at Chalmers in English.
Major responsibilities
In this project, you will perform cutting-edge research on D-MIMO localization and sensing, including waveform/beamforming design, deployment optimization, model-based and AI-based signal processing, and tracking. You are expected to publish high-quality high-impact papers, work with PhD students, and be involved in project management, deliverable writing, and leading industry-academia joint meetings. You will also gain knowledge in proposal writing and there are opportunities for teaching.
Qualifications
PhD in electrical engineering or computer science, with specialization in statistical signal processing, wireless communication, localization, radar. Mathematical skills in, e.g., optimization and stochastic processes, are desirable as are excellent programming skills and experience with machine learning. Knowledge in wireless communication theory and radar signal processing will be important. You must have a proven publication record in IEEE journals. Good communication skills and fluency in English are also essential. Candidates are expected be creative and have the ability to initiate new research collaborations, work in teams, present their ideas and results to researchers with different backgrounds, and be open for the application of results. Experience in international collaboration, innovation and utilization, and teaching are also meritorious.
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers).
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years, with the possibility to extend for two more years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20230781 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2024-02-01
For questions, please contact:
Henk Wymeersch, Full Professor, Communication, Antennas and Optical Networks,henkw@chalmers.se
Musa Furkan Keskin, Researcher at the division of Communication, Antennas and Optical Networks,furkan@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees. New knowledge and improved technology have characterised Chalmers since its foundation in 1829, completely in accordance with the will of William Chalmers and his motto: Avancez! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB Jobbnummer
8338257