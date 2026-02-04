Postdoc in uptake of fluids in superabsorbent polymers with MRI
2026-02-04
Join us at the Division of Applied Chemistry, Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, and help advance knowledge in the field of superabsorbent polymers on a fundamental level.
About us
The Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering pushes the knowledge of chemistry and chemical engineering forward in a broad field of research and education. We offer an international environment, with scientific areas ranging from fundamental chemistry, health and medical technology, materials science, renewable energy, to chemical engineering processing, material recycling, nuclear chemistry, theory and modelling.
The position will be placed at the division of Applied Chemistry in the group of Diana Bernin. Our group is multidisciplinary and you will be part of a dynamic working environment. We work on valorization of side streams boths from industry and agriculture for example producing textile fibers from grass and develop resource- and energy-efficient processes for example for CO2 capture.
About the research project
The project will apply MRI to elucidate on the swelling of superabsorbent polymer in complex fluids with different physiochemical properties and under pressure. The aim is to mimic the process occuring in hygiene products on a fundamental level and to understand how surface active molecules and ions impact this process.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
• A doctoral degree or an equivalent foreign degree in materials science or chemistry or similar. This eligibility requirement must be met no later than the time the employment decision is made
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
• Experience in magnetic resonance imaging.
• Experience in fluid transport in porous media.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
• A doctoral degree or an equivalent foreign degree in materials science or chemistry or similar, obtained within the last three years prior to the application deadline
• Experience in interactions on surfaces.
What you will do
• Execute and develop MRI methodolgies applied to swelling of superabsorbent polymers including analysis.
• Present your work and publish your research findings in peer-reviewed scientific journals.
• Supervise master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent.
• Possibility to engage in teaching at undergraduate/master's level
Contract terms
The position is a temporary full-time employment for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension.
The position requires physical presence throughout the entire employment. A valid residence permit must be presented by the start date, otherwise the offer may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a postdoc at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
• A comprehensive CV, including a complete list of publications.
Personal letter
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A summary of your previous research fields and key research outcomes.
• An outline of your future goals and research focus.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than 3 March, 2026.
For questions, please contact:
Diana Bernin
Associate Professor diana.bernin@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
