Postdoc in the Fundamental Science of Thin Films
Linköpings universitet / Fysikjobb / Linköping Visa alla fysikjobb i Linköping
2025-01-08
We have the power of over 40,000 students and co-workers. Students who provide hope for the future. Co-workers who contribute to Linköping University meeting the challenges of the day. Our fundamental values rest on credibility, trust and security. By having the courage to think freely and innovate, our actions together, large and small, contribute to a better world. We look forward to receiving your application!
We are now looking to appoint a postdoc in the division of Thin Film Physics, Fundamental Science of Thin Films group, for research on two-dimensional Metallenes, which are recently discovered at Linköping.
This recruitment is linked to the Wallenberg Initiative Materials Science for Sustainability (WISE, wisematerials.org). WISE, funded by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, is the largest investment in materials science in Sweden ever and will include major investments at Sweden's leading universities over the course of 10 years. The vision is a sustainable future through materials science.
Read more: https://wise-materials.org.
Young researchers recruited to the WISE program will be part of the WISE Research School, an ambitious nationwide program with seminars, courses, research visits and other activities to promote a strong multidisciplinary and international network between doctoral students, postdocs, researchers and industry. The goal of WISE is to create the conditions for a sustainable society through research into new environmentally friendly materials and production methods, a partial goal is to develop methods for the production of new materials to combat pollution and toxic emissions.
Work assignments
The position involves conducting basic research on thin film deposition processes to create ultra-thin (two-dimensional one-atom thick) layers of noble metals, like goldene, iridiumene, and platinumene.
Publishing in scientific journals and presentations at international conferences are also expected from the successful candidate.
As postdoc, you will principally carry out research. A certain amount of teaching may be part of your duties, up to a maximum of 20% of working hours.
Qualifications
To be qualified to take employment as postdoc, you must have been awarded a doctoral degree or have a foreign degree that is deemed to be equivalent to a doctoral degree. This degree must have been awarded at the latest by the point at which LiU makes its decision to employ you.
It is considered advantageous if your doctoral degree is no older than three years at application deadline for this job. If there are special reasons for having an older doctoral degree - such as taking statutory leave - then these may be taken into consideration.
We are seeking applicants who have a PhD degree in material science preferably with the specialization in thin films. The following is required:
• Practical and theoretical knowledge at a high level in vacuum-based thin film synthesis by magnetron sputtering.
• Knowledge in physical metallurgy of phase diagrams, phase transitions and diffusion of atoms.
• Significant experience in material characterization especially XRD, XPS, AFM, SEM, FiB, and TEM.
• Very good analytical and writing skills demonstrated by publications in international peer-reviewed scientific journals.
• High motivation, problem solving skills and teamwork ability.
• Fluent communication in English (written and spoken).
The workplace
You will be employed in the Division of Thin Film Physics, Fundamental Science of Thin Films group.
The employment
This employment is a temporary contract of two years with the possibility of extension up to a total maximum of three years. The employment is full-time.
Starting date by agreement.
Salary and employment benefits
The university applies individual salaries. State your desired salary in the application.
More information about employee benefits is available here.
Union representatives
Information about union representatives, see Help for applicants.
Application procedure
Apply for the position by clicking the "Apply" button. Your application must be received no later than 3 March, 2025.
Applications and documents received after the date above will not be considered.
Please attach your selected research publications electronically, in pdf or word format, in the application template. Research publications, e.g. monographs, which cannot be sent electronically should be sent in three sets by mail to the University Registrar at Linköping University, University Registrar, S-581 83 Linköping, Sweden. The publications must be received by Linköping University no later than the deadline for application.
Please note that printed publications will not be returned. They will be archived at Linköping University.
In the event of a discrepancy between the English translation of the job announcement and the Swedish original, the Swedish version shall take precedent.
We welcome applicants with different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives - diversity enriches our work and helps us grow. Preserving everybody's equal value, rights and opportunities is a natural part of who we are. Read more about our work with: Equal opportunities.
We look forward to receiving your application!
(org.nr 202100-3096), https://www.liu.se/ Kontakt
Professor
Grzegorz Greczynski grzegorz.greczynski@liu.se +46 13-28 12 13 Jobbnummer
