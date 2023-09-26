Postdoc in Textile Management: Supply Chain and Business Modelling
2023-09-26
At the Faculty of Textiles, Engineering and Business, research and education are conducted in Resource Recovery, Business Administration, Industrial Engineering and Management, Building Technology, as well as within the textile field: Design, Management and Technology. The Swedish School of Textiles at the Faculty of Textiles, Engineering and Business is a centre for the textile and fashion sector's competence provision through our educational programmes, research activities, and close industry collaboration. We offer educational programmes at the Bachelor's and Master's levels as well as doctoral education in the area of Textiles and Fashion. Our work builds upon multidisciplinary collaboration among artistic and technical design, textile technology, and management.
In the area of Textile Management, research in the management of textile value chains has primarily focused on the investigation and development of "new" structures, models, and forms, which can create opportunities for sustainable value creation for companies in the textile and fashion industry as well as for society at large. The recruitment of a postdoctoral appointment in textile management at the Department of Business Administration and Textile Management is part of our efforts to strengthen the research environment within textile management.
Job description
We are now announcing a Postdoctoral Appointment in Textile Management with a Specialisation in Supply Chain and Business Modelling within Value Chains. The duties include, in collaboration with other project participants, carrying out research on developing multi-criteria decision support system for circular textile value chains and business models to address various optimisation problems and sustainability issues. Collecting data for modelling and simulation is key to the task, including working with system dynamics methods where needed. Scientific results will be published in journals and otherwise disseminated. The duties also include teaching, conducting seminars, and supervision of Master's level students.
Qualifications
The position requires a doctorate in textile management or equivalent competence in business administration or industrial economics with a particular focus on value chains and business models. The doctoral degree should have been completed no earlier than three years ago, unless there are special reasons.
Further required are:
• demonstrated scientific and pedagogical skill
• very good knowledge and abilities in terms of research methods in operations management, especially multi-criteria decision-making, soft computing or equivalent
• to be internationally published in recognised research journals and/or books or equivalent for the subject
• the ability to lead, develop and administer research activities
• good collaboration skills, an ability to work independently, a structured approach, as well as the ability to prioritise among work tasks.
• good communication skills in writing and orally in English
• IELTS/TOEFL or equivalent score (if required).
Merits are:
• experience or basic knowledge of the textile and clothing industry and circular economy
• previous experience of working in similar projects
• ability to communicate in Swedish.
Type of employment: Temporary Postdoctoral Appointment for two years.
Employment rate: 100%
Start date: 2024 at the earliest
Position location: Borås, Sweden
Reference number: PA2023/172
Contact
Information about this position can be provided by Assistant Head of Department Daniel Hjelmgren via telephone +46 (0)33- 435 41 45. The trade union representative is Martin Behre, Saco-S. Trade union representatives can be reached via the university switchboard, +46 (0)33-435 40 00.
Application
You can apply for the position via our website by clicking on "Apply." For more information on how to apply, see How to apply for a job with us.
Write clearly in your application which position you are applying for and include the applicable reference number. The following documents must be attached to your application:
• Cover page/personal letter with brief reason for your application where the position and subject area applied for is stated.
• CV (overview list of education and work experience in chronological order) with reference contact information and desired salary.
• Merit portfolio according to the University of Borås's guidelines (Template for merit portfolio in PDF format)
• Certificates/grades (including proof of completed doctoral degree) and other accomplishments that you would like taken into consideration.
• Copy of passport.
• IELTS/TOEFL score (if applicable).
Contact HR at hr@hb.se
if you have scientific publications that cannot be attached electronically directly to your application. Such publications must be received by the university no later than one week after the application deadline. After the application deadline, no additions can be made electronically.
Please submit your application by midnight 31 October (CET, Central European Time).
For the university, it is a matter of course to work for sustainable societal development throughout our operations and to work to promote diversity, equality, and accessibility. More information about the University of Borås and what it is like to work here.
The university as a workplace means employment with good conditions and benefits. Our modern campus is located in the city centre within walking distance of the main train and bus station, thus offering good commuting options. More information about terms of employment and career paths.
