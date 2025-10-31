Postdoc in Structural Bioinformatics
Linköpings universitet / Högskolejobb / Linköping Visa alla högskolejobb i Linköping
2025-10-31
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Linköpings universitet i Linköping
, Finspång
, Motala
, Norrköping
, Kinda
eller i hela Sverige
We have the power of over 40,000 students and co-workers. Students who provide hope for the future. Co-workers who contribute to Linköping University meeting challenges of today. Our fundamental values rest on credibility, trust and security. By having the courage to think freely and innovate, our actions together, large and small, contribute to a better world. We look forward to receiving your application!
Join our cutting-edge research team at Linköping University to revolutionize protein modeling with AI!
Work assignments
Join our world-leading research group at Linköping University, where we laid the foundation for recent breakthroughs in protein structure prediction, which was later awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Since then, we have further developed and refined our pioneering AI-driven methods. This project focuses on improving protein structure prediction, design, quality assessment, and dynamics using innovative machine learning techniques. You will work with tools such as AlphaFold and RosettaFold-diffusion and apply deep learning to address the next challenges in dynamics and the design of novel protein-based therapeutics.
As postdoc, you will principally carry out research. A certain amount of teaching may be part of your duties, up to a maximum of 20% of working hours.
Qualifications
To be qualified to take employment as postdoc, you must have been awarded a doctoral degree or have a foreign degree that is deemed to be equivalent to a doctoral degree. This degree must have been awarded at the latest by the point at which LiU makes its decision to employ you.
It is considered advantageous if your doctoral degree is no older than three years at application deadline for this job. If there are special reasons for having an older doctoral degree - such as taking statutory leave - then these may be taken into consideration.
We are looking for someone with
a PhD in bioinformatics, computer science, life sciences, or a related field.
If you can say yes to some of the points below, it is highly beneficial:
• Proficiency in programming languages, preferably Python.
• Capable of analyzing large datasets
• Knowledge of AI and machine learning techniques
• Experience in the AI application to structural bioinformatics or related areas.
• Familiarity with the AlphaFold platform and its applications in protein structure prediction.
• Experience with BASH and the command line.
• Background in structural biology, molecular modeling, protein dynamics, and understanding of ensembles.
• Have experience with large-scale computations on compute clusters, bonus points if you've crashed a cluster!
Scientific curiosity and the ability to think independently are essential personal qualities for a candidate. You are expected to collaborate with colleagues and contribute to supporting the research group's activities. You must also have excellent oral and written English communication skills. You should thrive in a team environment and be willing to learn from your colleagues while sharing your knowledge and experience.
Feel free to reach out to me if you have any questions about this position
The workplace
The position is placed in the Structural Bioinformatics Group at the Bioinformatics Division, IFM (Department of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) at Linköping University. The group is composed of dedicated and motivated researchers, PhD students, postdocs, and senior scientists, all committed to advancing the field of structural bioinformatics. The team emphasizes mentorship and professional development, providing personalized guidance and support to help researchers reach their full potential. The location of the Swedish national supercomputer centre on the Linköping University campus offers additional access to computational resources at the highest level.
As a part of the Structural Bioinformatics Group, you will have the opportunity to contribute to groundbreaking research in a supportive and inspiring environment. You will be surrounded by like-minded individuals passionate about using computational methods and AI to solve complex problems in structural biology and to make a lasting impact on our understanding of life at the molecular level.
The employment
This employment is a temporary contract of two years with the possibility of extension up to a total maximum of three years.
The employment is full-time.
Starting by agreement.
Salary and employment benefits
The university applies individual salaries.
More information about employee benefits is available here.
Union representatives
Information about union representatives, see Help for applicants.
Application procedure
Apply for the position by clicking the "Apply" button. Your application must be received no later than the 1st of December 2025.
Applications and documents received after the date above will not be considered.
We welcome applicants with different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives - diversity enriches our work and helps us grow. Preserving everybody's equal value, rights and opportunities is a natural part of who we are. Read more about our work with: Equal opportunities.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Linköping university has framework agreements and wishes to decline direct contacts from staffing- and recruitment companies as well as vendors of job advertisements. Ersättning
The university applies individual salaries. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Linköpings Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3096), https://www.liu.se/ Kontakt
Professor
Björn Wallner bjorn.wallner@liu.se +46 13 28 27 59 Jobbnummer
9582913