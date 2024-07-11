Postdoc In Space Geodesy And Geodynamics With Focus On Gnss
2024-07-11
Are you searching for a Postdoc position at an internationally important geodetic fundamental station and work for the benefit of the scientific community as well as your own research and society at large? At Onsala Space Observatory we are now looking for a highly motivated colleague to work with us as a Postdoctoral researcher on GNSS-related research in geodesy and geodynamics.
Project description
Possible GNSS-related research topics can include, e.g., reference frames, crustal motion, glacial isostatic adjustment, atmospheric signal delays, ionospheric research, LEO-augmented GNSS, new space missions, etc. The Postdoc position is in the research group for Space Geodesy and Geodynamics. It is restricted to three years (2+1) with a review after the second year. Together we work to increase knowledge on how to best achieve a long-term sustainable planet. Our main working places are the Onsala Space Observatory, 40 km south of Gothenburg, and Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg.
Information about the department
At the department of Space, Earth and Environment we search for answers to the really big questions. In a long time perspective, the lifecycles of stars and galaxies provide an insight into the origin and future of the universe, earth and life. We also observe our planet and the interaction between society, technology and nature in order to develop technologies, models and tools that can meet global challenges regarding natural resources, climate impact and energy supply.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibilities as a Postdoc is to perform your own and innovative research in the field of GNSS for geodesy and geodynamics. You are expected to develop and conduct your own research in close collaboration with your colleagues in the Space Geodesy and Geodynamics research group. In addition it might be beneficial for your future career to participate in teaching and outreach activities on a level of 10 per cent.
Qualifications
• Relevant PhD degree in Geodesy/Geophysics/Geodynamics/Aerospace/Physics or an equivalent education, including a GNSS-related PhD thesis and experience.
• Fluency in both written and spoken English.
• Experience in/knowledge of computer programming in e.g. C/C++, Python, Matlab, Fortran
• To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers). Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service. The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree.
Meritorious
• Educational background in space geodesy, geodynamics, atmospheric sciences, computer sciences, statistics and probability
• Experience in/knowledge of data analysis, computer science, parallel programming, statistics
Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two/three years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20240433 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus, including a detailed reserch plan for the Postdoc position
Other documents:
• Please provide a digital copy of your PhD thesis, as well as attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades, etc.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-09-30
For questions regarding the recruitment process and research, please contact:
Prof. Dr. Rüdiger Haas, rudiger.haas@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
