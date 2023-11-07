Postdoc in soil biogeochemistry with a focus on stable isotopes
Department of Soil and Environment
The Department of Soil and Environment is a leading soil research institution, both nationally and internationally. Our research focuses on fundamental soil properties and processes, as well as how soil functions are affected by changes in environmental conditions, including climate change. Through research, environmental analysis and education, we contribute knowledge about future sustainable land use and develop new solutions as a basis for decision-making in agriculture, forestry and the urban environment. The working environment at the department is international and we have around 100 employees. Our research is carried out in seven subject groups with a focus on Soil Biology, Soil Nutrient Cycling, Soil Chemistry, Agricultural Water Management, Soil and Environmental Physics, Soil Mechanics and Soil Management, and the Biogeochemistry of Forest Soils. We are responsible for important research infrastructure in the form of soil chemistry and soil physics laboratories, an X-ray scanner, long-term field experiments, a lysimeter facility, and the field research stations at Lanna and Lövsta. The Department participates in approximately 30 courses at undergraduate and advanced level. We are a part of the Soil, Water and Environment Center at SLU (MVM-center), which provides links to research on water systems, recycling and bioenergy. Our work is aligned to national environmental and climate goals as well as to the Sustainable Development Goals. We are situated at Campus Ultuna in Uppsala and in Skara. Read more about the department here (https://www.slu.se/en/departments/soil-environment/).
Duties:
The group Biogeochemistry of Forest Soils in the Department of Soil and Environment is looking for a postdoc to explore soil organic matter dynamics, and specifically the decomposition and turnover of soil organic phosphorus. The position is part of the ERC consolidator project PHOSCYCLE. The purpose of the project is to answer long-standing questions about the fate of organic phosphorus compounds in soils. The postdoc will use the stable isotope signature of carbon of different organic phosphorus compounds to explore the turnover of organic phosphorus in soils. The postdoc will work with soils from long-term experiments and monitoring sites under different types of land-use on different continents (that have already been collected). In addition, the postdoc will sample and study a long-term experiment with a change in the vegetation (from C3 to C4) that is conducted by SLU in Uppsala. The postdoc will be part of a team of scientists that work together on closely related questions about dynamics of organic carbon, nitrogen and phosphorus in soils.
Qualifications:
We are looking for a postdoc with a PhD in biogeochemistry, environmental chemistry, soil science or similar, ideally received within the last three years. Experience in soil organic matter research using stable isotopes is required and previous experience with substance-specific isotope analysis is desirable. Candidates should also be able to demonstrate proficiency in statistical analyses and have a high proficiency in English that includes very good scientific writing skills. Driving license is desirable but not strictly necessary.
Place of work:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months, with the possibility of extension.
Extent:
100%
Starting date:
As soon as possible or according to agreement.
Application:
We welcome your application no later than 2023-11-30, use the button below.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
