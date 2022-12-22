Postdoc In Rheo-Saxs And Wood Based Materials
2022-12-22
We are looking for a highly motivated Postdoctoral researcher with a passion for method development to join our research group at Chalmers. You will get to work on understanding the processability of lignocellulosic materials using rheo-SAXS techniques. The project is part of FibRe: Lignocellulose based thermoplastics Vinnova Competence Centre. Within the centre you will have numerous opportunities to build a strong cooperation network in the research area.
Project description
FibRe is a Vinnova (Sweden's Innovation Agency) Competence Centre comprising academia (Chalmers University of Technology and KTH Royal Institute of Technology), industry and public organization partners. The FibRe-partners share an interest in using and developing knowledge in designing lignocellulose-based materials, advanced characterization techniques and processing of modified lignocellulose-based materials. In order to make the lignocellulose-based starting material thermoplastic and maximise this new material's potential we need to develop competences focusing on (i) new ways to make molecular modifications, (ii) advanced characterization tools to know the structure before and after modification, and (iii) methods to predict the processing of the developed materials.
Information about the division and the department
This FibRe-project will be conducted in the Kádár Group of the Engineering Materials division at Chalmers, Industrial and Materials Science. The group is focused on the Rheology and Processing of Soft Matter. Current research activities and interests in the group are centered around three topics:
(i) field-filler interactions in nanostructured soft matter systems
(ii) multifunctional properties in nanocomposites
(iii) advanced rheological characterization and method development. You can find more details about our group and activities at www.rheo-chalmers.se.
Major responsibilities
Carrying out research will be your main responsibility. The research will be focused on investigated novel lignocellulosic materials developed in the centre with the goal of elucidating nano-macro structural correlations with the materials' ability to sustain infinite deformations (to flow). This is a significant challenge that includes identifying what level(s) of the complex structure of lignocellulosic materials should be targeted to enable flow. The work will revolve mostly around designing adequate measurements for the rheological characterization of the materials with a special focus on rheo-SAXS techniques that we are developing in our group together with the ForMAX and Co-SAXS beamlines at the MAX IV Synchrotron facility in Lund, Sweden. In addition to the research duties, you will be expected to take an active part in the group's organization duties.
Qualifications
The ideal candidate will have a PhD in mechanical engineering, materials engineering or related sciences with extensive experience hands-on with managing, setting up and developing rotational rheological infrastructure. Specifically, advanced programing/creating rheological tests (using triggers, conditions, loops, etc.) will be needed. The importance of being able to overcome measurement challenges and design new hardware for testing is of outmost importance. Especially experience with effects of temperature, moisture and pressure on materials and their testing, especially in the 'solid state' and / or familiarity with rheo-SAXS measuring cells will be prioritized. The candidate should also some degree of experience with polymer processing and thermal characterization to understand the challenges between connecting characterization and processability. Any prior experience with wood-based materials and managing a board range of cooperation partners will be meritorious.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of 2 years. There could be extension possibilities, however, that will depend on the available funding.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20220679 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 22-01-2023
For questions, please contact:
Associate Professor Roland Kádár, Engineering Materials
E-mail: roland.kadar@chalmers.se
Phone: +46 31 772 1256
