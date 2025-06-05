Postdoc in observing the Arctic atmosphere using operational microwave sens
2025-06-05
We are seeking a postdoctoral researcher to join our international team at the forefront of microwave radiative transfer and data retrieval. In this project, you will utilise data from the new generation of European satellite-based microwave radiometers to derive information on the Arctic atmosphere. In particular, the project enables you to be among the first to apply the novel sub-millimetre observations provided by the Arctic Weather Satellite and the Ice Cloud Imager.
About us and the research project
We are developing advanced approaches for retrieving atmospheric data from the Arctic Weather Satellite (AWS) as well as the upcoming Ice Cloud Imager (ICI) and Microwave Imager (MWI) instruments. When launched in 2024, AWS became the first operational satellite to perform measurements at sub-millimetre wavelengths through four channels around 325 GHz. ICI will extend the frequency coverage further, up to 664 GHz. These new channels provide better characterisation of ice hydrometeors, and we have a central position for both AWS and ICI to ensure that this information is fully utilised for, e.g., climate applications. The development and use of the Atmospheric Radiative Transfer Simulator (ARTS) are central to our work. The retrievals are performed by advanced machine learning.
The successful candidate will join our team and have a main responsibility for the development and validation of retrievals covering the Arctic region. Initially, the work focuses on AWS and will be performed as a project inside the ESA Climate Change Initiative (ESA CCI). Following the launch of MWI and ICI (late 2026), retrievals that utilise those instruments will also be part of the activities. Throughout, the core task is to produce novel cloud products making use of the new measurement capabilities offered by the instruments of concern. Performing
advanced radiative transfer calculations by ARTS is a key component of the work. Participating in the development of ARTS can be of concern. You will also receive training in using machine learning to retrieve data from satellite observations. All in collaboration with the rest of the team.
Research environment
The Geoscience and Remote Sensing division at Chalmers conducts research, education, and utilisation within various scientific and engineering disciplines, including ground-based, airborne and satellite measurements, numerical modelling and data analysis. The division's goals are to enhance understanding of the Earth system and global environmental issues, and to provide and interpret global datasets. We pursue scientific knowledge and provide tools to tackle problems of importance to society, such as climate change, Earth system science, air pollution, natural hazards and monitoring of the Earth's surface. We have extensive experience in developing and applying remote sensing across the electromagnetic spectrum and studying problems at different scales, from molecular processes in clouds to global environmental change. Our setting is distinctive in Sweden in that we have expertise in developing measurement techniques and modelling and methods to combine data from observations and models through data assimilation and machine learning methods.
Who we are looking for
We seek candidates with the following qualifications:
Applicants must hold a PhD degree in remote sensing, meteorology, physics, mathematics, or a closely related field. You must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline. *
Additional requirements:
• Experience in radiative transfer and/or atmospheric remote sensing.
• Good written and verbal communication skills in English.
• Strong skills in programming (particularly Python and C/C++) and data
analysis.
• Track record of scientific publications in international peer-reviewed journals.
Meritorious qualifications include:
• Data retrieval by machine learning or traditional methods.
• Knowledge of the Arctic atmosphere or cloud physics in general.
• The ability to work as part of a team.
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree. Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service.
What you will do
As a postdoctoral researcher, your primary responsibility is to conduct and publish research.
The work will include:
• Testing out ice hydrometeor particle models suitable for the Arctic region.
• Improve our radiative transfer simulations over snow-covered and sea-ice
surfaces.
• Generate databases of simulated observations for training machine learning
retrieval models.
• Analyse results, including comparison with other data derived from other
satellite sensors (such as EarthCARE)
If there is interest, the position can also offer opportunities for teaching. Cosupervision of PhD students will be encouraged.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years, with possibility for extension subject to availability of funds.
Read more and apply HERE
Application deadline: July 6, 2025
It is advisable to apply early due to the upcoming summer holiday period. Evaluation
of applications will start before the deadline.
For questions please contact:
Prof. Patrick Eriksson, Geoscience and remote sensing, Dept. Space, Earth and Environment
Email: patrick.eriksson@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
