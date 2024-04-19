Postdoc in microscopy and imaging
The Department of Forest Biomaterials and Technology (SBT) is part of the Faculty of Forest Science, has about 50 employees and is based in both Umeå and Uppsala. The department conducts high-quality research and education at a high international level and collaborates with society and industry to develop a bio-based economy where forest biomaterials are an important resource. The main focus in Umeå is on value chains in the bio-based industry where different components of forest biomaterials are collected, characterized, separated, modified / refined, used and reused cost-effectively for various purposes while forest ecosystem services are managed sustainably. In Uppsala, focus is on wood science and technology with research and education on wood materials from nano to macro level, wood composites and wood adhesives, and with accredited testing of wood products and treatments for the market. More info about the activities of the research group at Uppsala can be found here: https://www.slu.se/en/departments/forest-biomaterials-technology/travetenskap/fibres-adhesives--composites/
The recruitment is done within the newly established BioGlue-Centre "Competence Centre for Bio-based Adhesives", which is a Vinnova Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Industry and Digital Transformation. The vision of the Centre is to significantly reduce the dependency on fossil-based materials in the adhesive industry by developing paradigm-shifting knowledge of bio-based adhesives and becoming a world-leading research environment in Sweden. It is built around a network of top-scientists with expertise in polymer science, adhesives, technology, and sustainability located at the Department of Forest Biomaterials and Technology at SLU (https://www.slu.se/en/departments/forest-biomaterials-technology/),
the Department of Fibre and Polymer Technology at KTH (https://www.kth.se/fpt/fibre-and-polymer-technology-1.778696),
and the Department of Forestry and Wood Technology at Linnaeus University (https://lnu.se/en/meet-linnaeus-university/Organisation/faculty-of-technology/meet-the-faculty-of-technology/forestry-and-wood/).
The Centre unites 12 companies along the value chain in furniture, packaging and construction sectors that share the same research questions around adhesives and adhesive bonding.
Duties:
Most common imaging methods of adhesives into substrates involve damaging of the specimen while it is not possible to monitor in situ curing processes and changing of crystallinity as temperature control is required. The project thus aims to go over the current state-of-the-art and develop techniques that will enable measurements up to the nanoscale, ensuring accuracy, repeatability and lack of sample destruction, and will allow for a complementary evaluation of bio-adhesive bonding features in order to develop strong and moisture durable bio-adhesives. The work will develop appropriate imaging and analytical methods (surface and interfacial adhesion, porous substrate structure, adhesive penetration at multiscale levels, adhesive curing, adhesive stability, etc.) for bio-adhesives coupled with 3D visualisation analysis, to obtain information about the spatial interactions between bio-adhesives, porous media, and moisture at the nm to mm scales. Collaboration with the MAX IV Laboratory (https://www.maxiv.lu.se/),
which delivers high-quality X-ray light for research in materials and life sciences, will be searched to develop appropriate techniques for different bio-adhesive systems and porous media (wood, paper).
Qualifications:
A position as a postdoctor is intended for a researcher early in their career, we are therefore primarily looking for candidates who completed their doctoral degree no more than three years ago in one of the following areas: physics, chemistry, chemical engineering, mechanical engineering, wood technology, material science, polymer science and technology or other relevant subject. Experience of working with microscopy and imaging techniques are an advantage as well as knowledge in adhesion technology. Previous experiences in using advanced imaging techniques (nano-X-ray computed tomography, small-angle x-ray scattering, synchrotron-based X-ray fluorescence microscopy, synchrotron X-ray diffraction, etc.) are desirable. Fluent English language, both in writing and speaking is required.
We are looking for a highly motivated individual who is interested in a continued academic career in wood technology. In assessing the applications for the position, particular emphasis will be placed on (1) applicants' scientific proficiency in technology and engineering subjects that are relevant with the position, and (2) their ability to develop their own line of research in microscopy and imaging, complementing the ongoing research within the group.
Place of work:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Temporary employment, 2 years
Extent:
100 %
Start date:
The position may start as agreed between both parties.
Application:
We welcome your application no later than 2024-05-24 by using the button below.
The application should contain the following written in English: 1) a cover letter describing yourself and your match to the above mentioned project; 2) a project plan not more than 2 pages; 3) a CV describing your education, publications and relevant work experience, and 4) names and contact information for at least three references; 5) PhD diploma.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) develops the understanding and sustainable use and management of biological natural resources. The university ranks well internationally within its subject areas. SLU is a research-intensive university that also offers unique degree programmes in for example rural development and natural resource management, environmental economics, animal science and landscape architecture. SLU has just over 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and a turnover of SEK 3 billion. The university has invested heavily in a modern, attractive environment on its campuses in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala. Ersättning
