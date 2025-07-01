Postdoc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship
The Department of Technology Management and Economics seeks a highly motivated and ambitious postdoctoral researcher whose work bridges scholarly rigor with real-world impact at the nexus of innovation, entrepreneurship, and strategic management. Generously funded by The Knut & Ragnvi Jacobsson Family Foundation, the position aims to advance research that fosters innovation capacity, entrepreneurial success, and sustainable growth.
Project overview
The position is not tied to any specific project or theme. Instead, we are offering a strong and ambitious candidate great flexibility in shaping their own research agenda within some of the department's core themes:
• Digital transformation and innovation strategy - how organizations adapt their innovation processes and strategic priorities in response to emerging digital technologies
• Interplay between technology development and business model evolution - how advancements in technologies reshape value creation and value capture, necessitating continous alignement between technological capabilities and business model configutation to sustain competitive advantage
• Business model innovation in the digital era - development, scaling, and transformation of business models in the context of AI, platforms and servitization
• Entrepreneurship in emerging technology domains - opportunities and challenges for startups in AI and deep tech
• Strategic entrepreneurship - entrepreneurship as design, scientific entrepreneurship, theory-based view, iterative venture development, experimentation, iterative prototyping, effectuation, co-creation, balancing exploration and exploitation.
• Strategic management of platforms and innovation ecosystems - open innovation, platform orchestration, and multi-stakeholder partnerships in dynamic environments
• Strategic use of intellectual assets and data - managing technology, data, and intellectual property as central resources in innovation and growth.
The ideal candidate has a proven publication record, or a robust pipeline of manuscripts, targeting top-tier journals in innovation, entrepreneurship, or strategic management. Importantly, the research should be largely grounded in real-world challenges and opportunities faced by industry, with a clear intent to generate practical insights and solutions-particularly for startups or small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Main responsibilities
Your major responsibility as postdoc is to perform your own research in a research group. The position may also include teaching on undergraduate and master's levels as well as supervising master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent. Another important aspect involves collaboration within academia and with society at large. The position is meritorious for future research duties within academia as well as industry/the public sector.
Qualifications
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than five years prior to the application deadline.
• PhD in business, engineering, or related field
• Good command of spoken and written English
• Strong academic record with publications or clear potential for publishing in top-tier journals
• Advanced knowledge of one or more qualitative and/or quantitative research methods
• Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
• You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for three years.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: Aug 11, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Joakim Björkdahl
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
