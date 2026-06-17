Postdoc in High-Precision Tuning of Quantum Devices
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2026-06-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag i Göteborg
Are you excited about pioneering experimental quantum computing? Do you want to be part of a world-class research environment developing the next generation of superconducting quantum processors?
We are seeking a Postdoctoral researcher to join our ambitious team at the Wallenberg Centre for Quantum Technology (WACQT), based at the Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience (MC2).
About us
The https://www.chalmers.se/en/departments/mc2/
(MC2) advances the frontiers in quantum technology, nanoscience, photonics, and future electronic systems. Our cross-disciplinary approach drives innovations through collaborations across academia, industry, and society. We offer a vibrant, international environment with direct access to world-class nanofabrication facilities.
At the https://www.chalmers.se/en/departments/mc2/research/quantum-technology/
(QTL), we explore how quantum physics can unlock radically new ways of processing information. Our research spans quantum computing, sensing, transduction, and thermodynamics, aimed at harnessing the behavior of light and matter at the quantum level.
About the research project
This project is a proof-of-concept effort aimed at demonstrating a reliable post-fabrication trimming process for Josephson junctions in superconducting qubits.
Unlike open-ended exploratory research, this project is goal-oriented and experimentally driven. It requires both careful physical interpretation and structured technical validation. You will take primary responsibility for planning and executing the experimental program in collaboration with senior researchers. While the role does not include formal personnel management, scientific initiative and independence are highly expected.
Key responsibilities include:
Designing and executing cryogenic experiments.
Characterizing Josephson junctions and superconducting circuits.
Analyzing device behavior and degradation mechanisms.
Correlating electrical performance with material properties (aging, interfaces, coherence).
Contributing to reproducible superconducting qubit fabrication workflows within WACQT.
The project is closely connected to ongoing superconducting quantum processor development efforts within WACQT.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
A PhD in Physics, Applied Physics, Materials Science, Electrical Engineering, or a closely related field.
Strong experimental research experience in superconducting devices, quantum devices, low-temperature physics, nanoscience, or related areas.
Experience with at least one of the following:programming experience in Python
MATLAB
or similar tools for data analysis and experiment automation.
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
The following experiences are considered beneficial, but are not required:
Dilution refrigerator operation.
Transmon qubit measurements.
Microwave control and readout.
Quantum coherence measurements.
Thin-film characterization.
Tunnel junction fabrication.
Cleanroom micro/nanofabrication.
Device simulation or modeling.
We recognize that strong candidates may not match every listed qualification. If your experience aligns with part of the profile and you are interested in the project, we encourage you to apply.
What you will do
Experimental research
Design and execute experiments on superconducting quantum devices.
Develop and validate electrical trimming methods for Josephson junctions.
Perform low-temperature measurements using dilution refrigerators.
Device characterization and analysis
Characterize superconducting circuits using DC, AC, and RF measurement techniques.
Analyze complex experimental datasets and develop physical interpretations of device behavior.
Investigate relationships between fabrication processes, material properties, and device performance.
Collaboration and scientific communication
Work closely with researchers in superconducting qubit development, nanofabrication, and materials characterization.
Present results internally and externally through publications, reports, and conference presentations.
The position is meritorious for future roles in academia, industry, or the public sector.
Contract terms
The position is a temporary full-time employment for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension.
The position requires physical presence throughout the entire employment. A valid residence permit must be presented by the start date, otherwise the offer may be withdrawn.
What we offer
As a postdoc at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/
and our https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/chalmers-as-an-employer/benefits-and-conditions/
for employees.
A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of https://www.goteborg.com/en.
Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/organisation-and-governance/equality/genie-gender-initiative-for-excellence/.
We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
A comprehensive CV, including a complete list of publications.
Details of previous teaching and pedagogical experience.
Personal letter
A brief introduction about yourself.
A summary of your previous research fields and key research outcomes.
An outline of your future goals and research focus.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
A background check may be conducted as part of the application process.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than August 2, 2026 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556479-5598), https://www.chalmers.se/
Chalmers tekniska högskola (visa karta
)
412 96 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Chalmers tekniska högskola Jobbnummer
9967178