Postdoc in geology and geochemistry - Leaching behaviour of arsenic rocks
The Swedish Museum of Natural History is a government agency with a mandate to promote knowledge, research and interest in our world. It is a prominent research institution and Sweden's largest museum. For more than 200 years, the museum has been collecting specimens and data and conducting research on life on earth. The collections contain more than 11 million plants, animals, fungi, environmental samples, minerals and fossils. All research and knowledge are shared in the exhibitions, Cosmonova and in activities at the museum and digitally.
About the department of Geosciences
Current research programs are focused on crustal evolution, planetary sciences, mineralogy and low temperature geochemistry. The department curates one of the major mineral collections in Europe. The academic staff comprises an international team of research scientists who run externally funded projects and national and international collaborative research programs, manage and support infrastructure projects, and supervise researchers at graduate, PhD and post-doctoral level.
The Department hosts a Swedish national facility for microanalysis and micro-imaging in Earth, environmental and planetary sciences, the NordSIMS-Vegacenter research infrastructure, that comprises a range of state-of-the-art analytical and support facilities (https://www.nrm.se/engelska/in-english/research/research-infrastructure/nordsims-vegacenter).
We offer a three-year Postdoctoral position in a project aiming to develop new knowledge of the bedrock as a source of arsenic (As) contamination. The project focus on investigations of how As leaches from rocks and in what form it can spread to the environment. It seeks to identify risk lithologies using quantitative and qualitative leaching tests, field experiments, and geochemical modelling. This research will enhance risk assessment in construction and societal planning processes, thereby promoting safe handling of rock masses, contributing to environmental protection and public health.
The project is carried out in collaboration with the department of Geological Sciences at Stockholm University and the Department of Sustainable Development, Environmental Science and Engineering at KTH Royal Institute of Technology, both departments located in Stockholm, and the Department of Mineralogy, Petrography and Geochemistry at the AGH University of Science and Technology in Krakow, Poland. Part of the laboratory work will be located at the AGH University.
WORK TASKS
Applications are invited for a full-time three-year position as a postdoctoral researcher, responsible for carrying out the research project Geological basis for arsenic leaching from the Swedish Precambrian bedrock. Principal work tasks include participating in design and execution of leaching experiments, investigation and characterisation of rocks and minerals using optical, electron and Raman microscopy, and geochemical modelling. The successful candidate will also have the possibility to develop its own line of research.
The project is fully funded by the Swedish Governmental Research Council for sustainable development, FORMAS. The position is for three years. A start date in January-May 2026 is anticipated. Salary will be in the range 34,000-40,000 SEK/month, subject to candidate qualifications and experience.
QUALIFICATIONS
The successful applicant must hold a PhD degree in geochemistry and geology (petrography, mineralogy), or a related field, or anticipate award of the PhD prior to the start date.
The following skills are considered meriting: a solid background in both geology and geochemistry, experience with petrography and microscopy, including sample characterization by optical and scanning electron microscopy, geochemical modelling, experience with design and execution of leaching tests and leaching experiments, ability to integrate and interpret diverse geochemical and geological datasets.
The following personal characteristics are considered important: Abilities to perform work tasks with a structured and meticulous approach in a focused and result orientated manner. Excellent collaboration skills along with a strong capacity for focused independent work.
Excellent command of written and spoken English is essential. Social skills and an ability to communicate science in both academic and non-academic forums are also meriting.
OTHER
We advance our knowledge of the natural world, inspiring to better care of our planet. Our ambition is that the employees of The Swedish Museum of Natural History shall represent the diversity in Sweden and we welcome every applicant.
