Postdoc in far-infrared semiconductor electronics
Do you want to contribute to groundbreaking research in the field of far-infrared receivers? This is an exciting opportunity for a postdoctoral position at the Division of Terahertz and Millimetre Wave, Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience, focused on innovative research in terahertz technology.
About us
The Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience advances the frontiers in quantum technology, nanoscience, photonics and future electronic systems - for technical and societal development. Our cross-disciplinary approach gives interesting collaborations in academy, industry and society, and is a driving force for innovations, results and breakthroughs. We offer a vibrant, international research environment and direct access to world-class nanofabrication facilities.
About the research project
The ERC project Far-infrared (FIR) semiconductor electronics aims to establish frontline semiconductor terahertz electronics for far-infrared space instruments. The goal is to achieve high receiver sensitivity and stability with significantly lower power consumption than is currently considered state-of-the-art in the 2-5 THz frequency range. The long-term goal is to enable future atmospheric science missions that require FIR/THz heterodyne receiver solutions.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
• A doctoral degree or an equivalent foreign degree. This eligibility requirement must be met no later than the time the employment decision is made
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
• Experience in the field of terahertz technology, including experimental characterisation techniques.
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
• A doctoral degree or an equivalent foreign degree, obtained within the last three years prior to the application deadline
• Experience in antenna theory and design
• Experience in semiconductor device technology
What you will do
• The goal is to demonstrate semiconductor-based antenna-integrated receivers for the far-infrared region.
• Supervise master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent
• Possibility to engage in teaching at undergraduate/master's level
The position is meritorious for future roles in academia, industry, or the public sector.
Contract terms
The position is a temporary full-time employment for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension.
The position requires physical presence throughout the entire employment. A valid residence permit must be presented by the start date, otherwise the offer may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a postdoc at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
• A comprehensive CV, including a complete list of publications.
• Details of previous teaching and pedagogical experience.
Personal letter (one page)
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A summary of your previous research fields and key research outcomes.
• An outline of your future goals and research focus.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than March 27
For questions please contact:
Jan Stake
Professorjan.stake@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9765341