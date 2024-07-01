Postdoc in energy management systems for local energy communities
2024-07-01
The Division of Electric Power Engineering conducts research within a broad range of topics in electric power technology. Our purpose is to develop interdisciplinary research areas within the university as well as with external partners. Research activities at the division can be organised in four main areas: Electric power systems, power electronics, electric machines and high voltage engineering.
The strength of our research is based on a solid theoretical basis and extensive experimental verification in our laboratories as well as in the field. Our goals are to enhance the knowledge base regarding electrical systems for renewables, vehicles, buildings and industrial applications. The division has recently been involved in a number of research projects in the area of smart energy buildings and microgrids, transmission system monitoring and protection etc., funded by EU, state funding as well as by Swedish power industry.
As a postdoc you will be working in an open and inovative environment with a high level of freedom. You will be part of a team with different background and experience , ranging from PhD students to Professors, as well as with external partners. The work will include both model development as well as demonstration of the developed solution on the Campus testbed.
Project description
You will mainly work in an EU project dealing with energy management systems for local energy systems, considering a variaty of different flexibility resources including, batteries, vehicles, heatpumps, ventilation etc. The project will develop and demonstrate innovative solutions and technologies, enabled by digitalisation, for local energy communities (LECs) aiming to increase the benefits from LEC. In addition the project will also investigate different market based solutions and its impact on LEC.
You will work in close collaboration with international project partners within the consortium of the projects. The position also includes departmental work (e.g., teaching) up to 20%, apart from the research tasks.
Qualifications
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree in electrical engineering or related field, awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers). Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service*.
Other desired qualifications include:
i) Research experience in modelling, control and optimization of electrical distribution systems with flexibility resources such as, battery, heat pumps, EVs and thermal energy storage;
ii) Knowledge in energy and ancillary service markets design and analysis;
iii) Experience with IoT platforms and integrations to energy systems;
It is merit to have a strong academic track record and well developed analytical and problem solving skills. You are also expected to write and speak fluently in English and knowledge of Swedish is beneficial.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree.
Contract terms
The position is full-time two year with possibility to extend to another year subject to available funding and performance.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20240392 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 11 August, 2024
For questions, please contact:
Dr. David Steen, Senior Reseacher, project leader and supervisor
E-mail: david.steen@chalmers.se
Phone: +46 31 7721663
Dr. Tuan Le, Associate Professor, project supervisor,
E-mail: tuan.le@chalmers.se
Phone: +46 31 772 3832.
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
