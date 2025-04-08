Postdoc in Electrochemical Transistors and Organic Electronics
2025-04-08
We are seeking a highly motivated Postdoctoral Researcher to join our dynamic research group at Chalmers University of Technology. As a key member of our organic electronics team, you will focus on electrochemical devices and wearable electronics.
Your primary goal will be to characterize the electrical properties of conjugated polymers with organic electrochemical transistors (OECTs) and investigate how the mechanical properties of conjugated polymers change during electrochemical oxidation/reduction cycles. The aim will be to develop wearable electronic devices that leverage these changes, such as variations in stiffness or stretchability.
You will collaborate closely with PhD students and Postdocs in our group as well as external partners to study the mechanical, electrical, and electrochemical properties of diverse conjugated polymers.
For an overview of relevant research topics, please refer to our recent review: https://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlelanding/2024/cs/d3cs00833a
About the research group
The Müller Research Group specializes in the physical chemistry and materials science of organic semiconductors, polymer blends, and composites, with a focus on creating innovative plastic materials for wearable electronics and energy technology. Our research is conducted in close collaboration with various universities, institutes, and industry partners. The group currently comprises 1 Professor, 1 permanent researcher, 5 Postdocs, and 9 PhD students.
Key responsibilities
As Postdoctoral Researcher, you will:
• Conduct independent research in collaboration with group members and external partners.
• Mentor and support PhD students working on related projects.
• Develop and communicate scientific findings effectively in English, both orally and in writing.
Qualifications
• PhD in Electrical Engineering, Materials Science, or a related field (awarded within the last three years) with a focus on organic electronics and the electrochemistry of organic semiconductors, including conjugated polymers. Candidates nearing completion of their PhD are also encouraged to apply.
• Demonstrated early career achievements, including scientific publications.
• Experience with characterization techniques for studying the electrical, electrochemical, nanostructural, and optical properties of conjugated polymers. Familiarity with methods such as FTIR, UV-vis spectroscopy, DSC, TGA, X-ray diffraction, optical microscopy, AFM, SEM, TEM, electrical conductivity measurements, spectroelectrochemistry, and cyclic voltammetry is required.
• Previous experience in fabricating and characterizing organic electrochemical transistors (OECTs) is essential.
Contract terms
• Full-time temporary position for up to two (2) years, with the possibility of a one-year extension based on available project funding and project progress.
• The monthly salary for a Postdoctoral Researcher at Chalmers is approximately 41,000 SEK (equivalent to EUR3,600) before tax.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
Please submit your application documents in English as PDF files. Each file must not exceed 40 MB. Note that the system does not accept Zip files.
Required documents:
• CV: (Please name the document: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including a full list of publications and two references.
• Personal letter: (Please name the document: Personal letter, Surname, Ref. number) - 1-3 pages, introducing yourself, detailing your previous research experience and main findings, and outlining your future research goals.
• Other documents: Certified copies of degrees, grades, and other relevant certificates.
Applications must be complete to be considered. Incomplete applications or applications sent via email will not be processed.
Application deadline: 26 May, 2025
Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the position is filled.
Contact information
For questions, please contact:
Prof. Christian Müller
Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering
Email: christian.muller@chalmers.se
| Phone: +46 31 772 2790
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
