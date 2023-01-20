Postdoc in ecology: Agrobiodiversity and pest control resilience
2023-01-20
Department of Ecology
Department of Ecology at Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences is recruiting a postdoctoral researcher in ecology.
The Department of Ecology has eight research units: environmental ecology/soil ecology, landscape ecology, agricultural entomology, conservation biology, insect ecology, wildlife ecology, systems ecology and forest entomology.
The position is based at the unit for agricultural entomology where you will join a research group working with biodiversity and plant protection. SLU is one of the largest Nordic centers for ecological research offering a dynamic research environment with modern infrastructure. You will have access to a broad professional network in Sweden and abroad and will have opportunities for career development.
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU at https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Duties:
We are searching for a postdoctoral researcher to study the links between agricultural management, landscape heterogeneity, agrobiodiversity and resilience. Specifically, the project will address resilience of biological pest control services against agricultural disturbances and against climate change. The postdoc will enter a strong, international research environment addressing topical basic as well as applied ecological research questions. The project includes close collaboration with researchers at SLU, University of Giessen, Germany, University of Verona, Italy, University of Insbruck, Austria and Vilnius University, Lithuania.
The postdoc will study how landuse at different scales determines community structure of invertebrate predators, and how this in turn affects the resilience of pest control services in agricultural fields. The postdoc will lead the Swedish part of a landscape-scale field study across a north-south European gradient, will conduct lab experiments in controlled climate chambers, and will participate in stakeholder workshops. Already existing data is also available. The postdoc is expected to take an active part in developing the project and designing experiments, to independently coordinate the empirical work and analyze the collected data, and to write scientific publications in collaboration with the research team. Assisting with supervision of students, engagement in lab activities and communication with stakeholders is also expected.
Qualifications:
Postdoctoral appointments are career-developing positions for junior researchers. We anticipate that this position is attractive for candidates with a doctoral degree that is three years old at most (excluded maternal/paternal and sick leave). The applicant should have a PhD in ecology, or equivalent. The candidate should have documented skills in scientific writing. Documented expertise in statistical analyses (e.g., GLMM's) and excellent communication skills in English (both written and oral) are also required. Experience in community ecology/food-web ecology, landscape ecology and insect ecology is meriting, as is experience of ecological field and lab work.
Place of work:
Uppsala.
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months, with the possibility of extension.
Extent:
100%.
Starting date:
According to agreement.
Application:
We welcome your application no later than 15th of February 2023, use the button below.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) is a world-class international university with research, education and environmental assessment within the sciences for sustainable life. Its principal sites are in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, but activities are also conducted at research stations, experimental parks and educational establishments throughout Sweden. We bring together people who have different perspectives, but they all have one and the same goal: to create the best conditions for a sustainable, thriving and better world.
