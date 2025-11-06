Postdoc in Digital Twin for Autonomous Shipping in Restricted Waterways
2025-11-06
We are looking for a highly motivated and skilled Postdoctoral researcher with cross-disciplinary expertise to help develop a digital twin ship simulation model for autonomous shipping in restricted waterways.
This position offers unique opportunities for collaboration within the Marine Technology Division at Chalmers University of Technology, particularly in maritime transportation. You will also have the chance to work with the Swedish shipping industry through the Swedish Maritime Competence Centre LIGHTHOUSE.
About us
The Department of Mechanics and Maritime Sciences (M2) conducts both fundamental and applied research across all modes of transport to achieve sustainable technological solutions.
M2 hosts one of Sweden's most extensive simulator centres for ship navigation and propulsion, along with world-class laboratories for combustion engineering and wind tunnels. The department contributes to bachelor's and master's programmes in Shipping, Automotive, and Mechanical Engineering, and provides professional education nationally and internationally, supporting lifelong learning.
M2 strives for close collaboration between academia, industry, and society, focusing strongly on practical utilization. The department has an international environment with researchers and students from around the world and is recognized for outstanding research and education. It consists of seven divisions within engineering and maritime sciences, plus one for administration and support.
The Division of Marine Technology conducts research and education focused on the technical development and professional understanding of ship performance models and offshore renewable energy.
Research topics include:
• Structural integrity assessment, fatigue, and fracture
• Collision survivability and hull design
• Risk and reliability analysis
• Ship resistance and motions
• Propulsion systems and energy efficiency
Activities range from basic science-advancing understanding of the physics that govern ship design and operation-to applied research supporting designers, regulations, and operational models.
The division plays a central role in the Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering education (through the international master's programme Mobility Engineering, Marine Technology track) and also contributes to seafarer training.
About the research project
The postdoctoral research will focus on developing a digital twin ship simulation model for autonomous shipping in restricted waterways.
A database of model examples has already been developed, and your work will build upon and refine these models to meet the project's objectives. Collaboration is key-you will work closely with researchers and PhD students within the Division of Marine Technology.
Your responsibilities
Your main responsibilities will include:
• Benchmark study: Compare and evaluate methods and models for digital twin simulation in autonomous shipping, and integrate them into a cohesive model.
• Energy optimization: Develop a dynamic energy optimization model for hybrid and electrified vessels, considering factors such as ice resistance, manoeuvrability, and temperature. Implement AI-driven power management strategies to improve efficiency and robustness, while assessing cost-effectiveness.
• Collaboration with RISE: Work with researchers at the RISE Research Institutes of Sweden to develop an online Marine Systems Simulator (MSS) for real-time vessel monitoring and energy optimization.
You are also expected to supervise PhD and master's students within your areas of expertise. At least four papers in high-quality journals are expected during the project.
Who we are looking for
To qualify for the position, you must have a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline* in naval architecture, ocean engineering, marine technology, or a related field. You have a strong background in hydrodynamics and ship manoeuvring. You should also have a good understanding of control theory and optimization.
Additional requirements:
• Knowledge of maritime transport systems and risk assessment in ship navigation
• Excellent written and spoken English skills
• Strong programming skills (required before the position starts)
• Ability to take initiative and work independently, while also thriving in collaborative, cross-disciplinary environments
• Experience publishing in international journals and presenting research to large audiences
You should be able to share and apply your knowledge across academia, industry, and society.
• The date on your doctoral degree certificate is considered the official date of completion. Exceptions to the three-year eligibility limit may be made for documented circumstances such as parental leave, sick leave, or military service.
Contract terms
The position is a temporary full-time employment for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension.
The position requires physical presence throughout the entire employment. A valid residence permit must be presented by the start date, otherwise the offer may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a postdoc at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
• A comprehensive CV, including a complete list of publications.
• Details of previous teaching and pedagogical experience.
Personal letter
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A summary of your previous research fields and key research outcomes.
• An outline of your future goals and research focus.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
