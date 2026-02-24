Postdoc in Data-driven methods for remote sensing
Join and help us to derive global forest biomass data from the European Space Agency's Biomass satellite mission. If you have interests in remote sensing, machine learning and forests, this is the post-doc position for you!
About us
The Department of Space, Earth and Environment brings together expertise in space, geoscience, energy and sustainability. Through curiosity-driven research, education and collaboration, we explore the Universe, the Earth and the complex systems linking environment, energy and society - enabling knowledge-based solutions for a sustainable future.
At the Division of Geoscience and Remote Sensing, we develop advanced methods and instruments to observe and understand the Earth system. Combining satellite, airborne and ground-based measurements with modelling and machine learning, we collaborate globally to monitor environmental change and support a sustainable future.
About the research project
The Biomass satellite carrying the ground-breaking P-band synthetic aperture radar (SAR) was launched on 29 April 2025 and recently finished its commissioning phase. This 5-year ESA Earth Explorer mission will produce much-needed global forest biomass data using its polarimetric and tomographic radar capabilities. Our team is responsible for the algorithms which derive the biomass data product.
The post-doc project is about extending the biomass algorithm to also include data-driven, machine learning approaches. The biomass data product will be validated by data from an international network of ground-truth forest sites (GEO-TREES, geo-trees.org). The developed algorithms thus extend and complement the current generation of the biomass data product. A large-scale training data set will be generated for the biomass algorithm. The training data will be based on other remote sensing data which estimate forest biomass, e.g. from airborne and spaceborne laser scanners, since no in-situ based biomass data with global coverage exist.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
• A doctoral degree or an equivalent foreign degree, in remote sensing, physics, electrical engineering, or related disciplines. This eligibility requirement must be met no later than the time the employment decision is made
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
• Experience in processing and analyzing remote sensing data
• Experience in selecting, implementing, developing, testing, optimizing, benchmarking and validating custom machine learning algorithms for multi-dimensional remote sensing applications
• Good social skills, meaning that you enjoy collaborating with others in an interdisciplinary and international environment
The following experience will strengthen your application:
• A doctoral degree or an equivalent foreign degree, obtained within the last three years prior to the application deadline
• Experience with terrestrial mapping applications, in particular of forests
• Experience with large geo-spatial & satellite datasets
• Experience from working with polarimetric, interferometric, and/or tomographic SAR data
• Experience from working with airborne and spaceborne lidar data
• Experience from teaching at University level.
What you will do
• Develop, implement, optimize, train, test, benchmark and validate one or more machine learning algorithms for generation of above-ground biomass density from Biomass satellite data
• Download and process large remote sensing data sets from radar, optical and lidar sensors together with auxiliary data to generate AI-ready datasets. Prepare large training data sets from other satellite remote sensing instruments and auxiliary data
• Present results at conferences and meetings
• Write manuscripts and publish papers in scientific journals
• Supervise master's and/or doctoral students to a certain extent
• Possibility to engage in teaching at undergraduate/master's level
The position is meritorious for future roles in academia, industry, or the public sector.
Contract terms
The position is a temporary full-time employment for three years.
The position requires physical presence throughout the entire employment. A valid residence permit must be presented by the start date, otherwise the offer may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a postdoc at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
• A comprehensive CV, including a complete list of publications.
• Details of previous teaching and pedagogical experience.
Personal letter
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A summary of your previous research fields and key research outcomes.
• An outline of your future goals and research focus.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than 27 March 2026
For questions please contact:
Prof. Lars Ulander, Geoscience and Remote Sensing, Department of Space, Earth and Environment, lars.ulander@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
