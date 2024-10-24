Postdoc in Charging station operation and optimization in the era of V2G
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2024-10-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
We offer a great opportunity for a highly motivated postdoctoral researcher to join our team working at the forefront of transport and energy systems. Based with a beautiful Nordic city, you will benefit from a competitive salary, a collaborative work environment, and strong ties to both academia and industry. As part of our team, you will have access to an unparalleled dataset of real-world charging station data from a large number of European cities, complemented by rich synthetic data. This unique resource empowers you to conduct cutting-edge research with great impacts.
Chalmers is a great university for young researchers to grow, with ample opportunities for skill and career development. The team can also offer opportunities in teaching, supervision, and proposal writing as part of career development.
Project description
This project examines the impacts of charging station ownership models on the potential of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology. Based on real-world and synthetic data in the transport and energy sectors, this project establishes a comprehensive understanding of the charging station market and charging patterns. The research focuses on how commercial and public operators can optimize operational strategies (e.g., charging scheduling) to balance profit and social objectives, including grid management and equity in EV usage. An innovative approach will study competitive dynamics between different ownerships, operational objectives, and their socioeconomic impacts. Findings will inform strategic planning for charging infrastructure, aiming to improve sustainability, accessibility, and efficiency in the transport and energy sectors. The project is funded by the Swedish Energy Agency. English is the working language.
You will carry out research within the research area of urban mobility systems, at Department of Architecture and Civil Engineering, in collaboration with researchers from Department of Electrical Engineering, and Department of Space, Earth and Environment.
Major responsibilities
The major responsibilities of the postdoc are to conduct research within the framework of the given project. We prioritize self-driven candidates who can work efficiently both independently and in collaboration with a team.
Good communication skills are essential, as you will be expected to present your research to a variety of stakeholders-whether through presentations at conferences or through publishing scientific papers.
Qualifications
The applicant should have a PhD degree in transport, operations research, applied mathematics, computer science, or similar topics. Experience with optimization or game theory is mandatory, and data-driven or machine-learning skills are meritorious.
The candidate must have the PhD degree in hand before enrollment, but it is not required during the application. This means graduating PhD students are also welcome to apply for the position, but we expect the candidate to join us in the spring of 2025. Candidates who received their PhD degree within the last three years will be prioritized.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The initial appointment is for two years, with the possibility of extending it to three years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20240585 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-12-05
For questions, please contact:
Jiaming Wu, Urban Mobility Systems, ACE. jiaming.wu@chalmers.se
Balazs Kulcsar, Automatic Control Group, E2 kulcsar@chalmers.se
Frances Sprei, Physical Resource Theory, SEE, frances.sprei@chalmers.se
Sonia Yeh, Physical Resource Theory, SEE, sonia.yeh@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
8976002