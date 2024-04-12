Postdoc in Charge transport in Topological Insulator quantum dot devices
Information about the division and the department
The Quantum Device Physics Laboratory (QDP), exploits the charge, spin, orbital and lattice degrees of freedom in materials to explore fundamental questions in condensed matter physics and to develop new concepts in device physics. The research covers a variety of topics at the forefront of condensed matter physics, extending from ab-initio calculations to experiments with nanodevices consisting of emerging 2D materials and van der Waals heterostructures, topological Dirac and Weyl materials, semiconductors, oxide heterostructures, nanomagnets, and superconductors.
The mission is to develop next generation quantum devices, which can be smaller, faster, sensitive, and energy-efficient for a sustainable society. Applications and utilization of the research can be found in quantum metrology, topological quantum technology, thermoelectrics, quantum theory, radio astronomy, medical instrumentation, and spintronics.
Major responsibilities
The discovery of Topological Insulators (TIs) has revolutionized the basic notions of materials such as metals, insulators, semiconductors, superconductors, and magnets. Here the properties of a metal and of an insulator are encompassed in the very same compound leading to a new state of matter where a topology plays a fundamental role. TI materials are insulators in the bulk while possessing a conducting surface characterized by helical Dirac states, which are massless fermions with the spin locked to the momentum. The Dirac node is responsible for the novel emergent states and controls the topological protection of the surface states. The focus so far has mostly been on improving our understanding of the many fascinating properties of TI materials, but it is now becoming clear that they possess electronic properties that make them interesting for a wide range of applications.
In this project the PostDoc will study and exploit the properties of nanodots of 3D topological insulator materials incorporated into a single electron transistor. The main driver of the project is the prospect of using a TI dot to characterize the effect of size quantization on the linear Dirac spectrum. Equidistant quantazied energy levels, inherent to the linear dispersion of the Dirac spectrum, are instrumental to study the potentialities of TI quantum dots for the realization of THz lasers.
Qualifications
The applicant must hold a PHD degree with strong background in Physics and Engineering.
Applicants should ideally have:
• Performed high-quality research in the area of nanoelectronics
• Experience in nanofabrication of electronic devices (cleanroom environment)
• Experience in microwave design and engineering
• Experience in low-noise electronic measurements at cryogenic temperatures
• Strong inner driving force and capabilities for independent work
• Excellent collaboration skills in a research team
• Potential to reach excellence in the research field
• Fluent in English, both oral and written skills
• Swedish skills or an intention to learn Swedish
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers). Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service*.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20240215 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-05-08
For questions, please contact:
Floriana Lombardi, floriana.lombardi@chalmers.se
Thilo Bauch, thilo.bauch@chalmers.se
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees. New knowledge and improved technology have characterised Chalmers since its foundation in 1829, completely in accordance with the will of William Chalmers and his motto: Avancez!
