Postdoc in cementitious building materials
2023-11-02
We are looking for a postdoc who is eager to advance green solutions for cement/concrete industry. Crucial transition to application of cement replacement material and a heuristic approach to identify drivers and barriers, and to propose potential solutions are in focus. A close collaboration with industry professionals, and a bespoken academic support will provide excellent conditions for world-class research and career development.
Project description
It is impossible to discuss resource efficiency, circular economy and environmental footprints without considering cement. Portland Cement is the second most used substance in the world after water, and the largest manufactured product on planet Earth by mass. Cement production is also the third largest source of anthropogenic emissions of carbon dioxide, accounting for approximately 8% of global emissions. Although other common building materials such as timber or steel, when available, can be used for buildings and structures, many infrastructures cannot be constructed without cement.
Alternatives to cement can be found among naturally occurring resources such as volcanic ashes or calcined clays, as well as in industrial waste ashes. While the technical aspects and the scientific knowledge necessary for applying these materials have been extensively explored and their potential demonstrated on both national and international scales, numerous challenges persist, hindering the practical implementation of this research.
This project's primary objective is to develop a comprehensive understanding of the driving forces and obstacles associated with the practical adoption of cement replacement materials. This understanding will be achieved through the application of a Multi-actor Perspective (MaP) and process-based system modelling.
The postdoc position will be situated within the Building Materials research group, which is dedicated to research and education in the field of building materials, encompassing cement, concrete, wood, bitumen, and polymer composites. The project is part of a national initiative and is financially supported by the Swedish granting agency Formas. This collaborative project features a consortium comprising partners from Academia, Industry and public sector.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibility will be to conduct research and carry out the postdoc project about new types of cement replacement materials in collaboration with national and international partners. You are expected to influence the details of the research towards the needs of the project. You are expected to further develop your skills in communicating scientific results, both to the public and industry and through scientific publications to the research community.
As a postdoc you are employed by Chalmers and will receive a salary according to current salary agreements.
Qualifications
The successful applicant has a good knowledge of cementitious materials and enjoys working with classification of guidelines and regulation. A suitable background is a PhD in Civil Engineering, or an equivalent degree.
You are expected to work relatively independently (although you will be a part of a research environment with several other researchers and Ph.D. students), have an ability to plan and organize your own work, to work in collaboration with others, and to be able to communicate your scientific results in English.
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers).
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Reference code (found in top of ad "Ref xxxx-xxxx) and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2023-12-01
For questions, please contact:
Assistant Professor Arezou Baba Ahmadi, Building Materials, arezou.ahmadi@chalmers.se
, +46 31 772 11 61
Professor Angela Sasic Kalagasidis, Angela.Sasic@chalmers.se
