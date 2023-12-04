Postdoc in Business network studies, business models for energy storage
The energy system of today is under transformation. The future energy system will be sustainable, and the electric power system will play a critical role for the realization of the 100% renewable-based society, where the electric power system shall not be a limiting factor for societal progress - it needs to be available, secure and reliable at any place, at any scale, and at any time. For this project, we seek a postdoc candidate who wants to contribute to the transformation by researching current and potential business models of electricity storage and balancing services in Sweden.
Project description
The critical role of business models and business model innovation has become increasingly recognized in recent years. In parallel, industrial markets have increasingly become described and analyzed as networks of business actors and their relationships. An important issue in the Swedish energy system is to handle electricity storage and balancing and therefore the technological development is intense in this area. In view of these developments, there is a need to consider how technologies and business models develop in tandem and how they rely on a broad range of interacting actors.
The postdoc will be employed at the division of Supply & Operations Management and join our team of business network scholars with an interest in how business models are organised among actors in industrial networks. The project aims at analyzing and designing network embedded business models for storage and balancing solutions based on emerging technologies and involving different types of industry actors. By describing and analyzing current and emerging technologies and business models the project will contribute to enhancing the viability of the various interrelated solutions that are needed to transform the Swedish energy system. The project addresses three levels of analysis: individual firms, business relationships and the industrial network in terms of the Swedish energy system and its key links to other contexts being crucial for storage and balancing.
The study is carried out as a postdoc in collaboration with industrial partners: Volvo, Svenska Kraftnät and Södra, and is part of the Swedish Energy Storage and Balancing Centre (SESBC) at Chalmers.
Information about the division and the department
The Department of Technology Management and Economics broadly researches the interaction between technology development, industrial systems, society, people, and the environment. The department is organised in five divisions for research and teaching. The postdoc will be part of the Division of Supply & Operations Management, which deals with three related subjects: Production logistics, Operations management, and Industrial marketing and purchasing (business network studies). Our research is problem-oriented, empirical, and inter-disciplinary, with a strong emphasis on industry and societal relevance and a high visibility in leading academic journals.
Major responsibilities
You will be expected to:
• Carry out research activities in the project, including writing publications
• Be an active and contributing member of the research group
• Attend division and project meetings and conferences
• Teach (approx. 10 % of total work time) at bachelor and/or master level and supervise thesis students.
Your main responsibility as a postdoc is to pursue your research. To do this, you need to be highly motivated, be able to work independently, and be capable of engaging in collaborations involving different types of stakeholders from academia, industry, and society. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of the research verbally and in writing in English and preferably in Swedish as well. Swedish is important also for data collection.
You will spend approximately 90% of the time on research. As a postdoc you will also, approximately 10%, be involved in teaching bachelor and master courses and/or perform other departmental tasks. The research project is funded by Swedish Energy Agency and part of the research centre: Swedish Center for Electricity Storage and Balancing (SESBC) and the candidate will also be involved in this inter-disciplinary research community.
Qualifications
PhD degree in e.g. industrial marketing and purchasing, innovation management, supply chain management, business administration or equivalent, and with a genuine interest in industrial challenges such as energy system transformation. Or, a PhD degree in e.g. energy systems, or equivalent, with a genuine interest in business model aspects of energy storage. You must have obtained a PhD by the time the employment starts, and the PhD-degree cannot be older than 7 years prior to the application deadline. Exceptions can be made for documented periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service.
You are expected to conduct empirical research as primary activity, foremost applying a case-based qualitative research approach in close interaction with industry. Research results are expected to be disseminated through interactions with professionals as well as through publications in highly ranked journals within the subject area which require good writing and communication skills. Other merits include working experience from industry, collaboration, and management of relationships with stakeholders and project management.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
