Postdoc in Bio-based Wood Adhesives
2023-01-25
The Department of Forest Biomaterials and Technology (SBT) is part of the Faculty of Forest Science, has about 50 employees and is based in both Umeå and Uppsala. The department conducts high-quality research and education at a high international level and collaborates with society and industry to develop a bio-based economy where forest biomaterials are an important resource. The main focus in Umeå is on value chains in the bio-based industry where different components of forest biomaterials are collected, characterized, separated, modified / refined, used and reused cost-effectively for various purposes while forest ecosystem services are managed sustainably. In Uppsala, focus is on wood science and technology with research and education on wood materials from nano to macro level, wood composites and wood adhesives, and with accredited testing of wood products and treatments for the market.
Duties:
The strive for sustainability and the increasingly harsh regulations against synthetic and harmful formaldehyde-based adhesives are driving the innovation scene in the wood panel industry, and push towards the development of alternative bio-adhesives. However, these adhesives suffer from several different issues that hinder their usage industrially. Natural binders such as starches, lignin and proteins are generally speaking not reactive enough to meet the requirements in applications. Although there are many potential chemical compounds available that could be used to modify the natural binders, the lack of knowledge of how the modification is related to the performance is lacking or they are too toxic or fossil based. The aim of this project is to collect and translate novel research for developing high-performing bio-adhesives without or minimum amounts of synthetic crosslinkers for future, more sustainable and fully recyclable wood products.
Duties:
Qualifications:
As postdoctoral appointments are career-developing positions for junior researchers, we are primarily looking for candidates with a doctoral degree that is maximum of three years and in one of the following areas: wood technology, material science, mechanical engineering, polymer technology, building materials, forestry or other relevant subject. Experience in wood adhesives testing and manufacturing of wood products at the laboratory are necessary. Previous experiences in using analytical instruments are desirable. Fluent English language, both in writing and speaking is required.
We are looking for a highly motivated individual who is interested in a continued academic career in wood science. In assessing the applications for the position, particular emphasis will be placed on (1) applicants' scientific proficiency in wood and polymer science and technology, and (2) their ability to develop their own line of research in wood composites, complementing the ongoing research within the group.
We will also place emphasis on the applicant's personal characteristics and suitability. The applicants' ability to work constructively in a small group and to take own initiatives is very important
Place of work:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Temporary employment for 2 years
Extent:
100%
Start date:
April 2023 or by agreement
Application:
We welcome your application no later than 2023-02-11, use the button below.
The application should contain the following written in English: 1) a cover letter describing yourself and your match to the above mentioned project; 2) a CV describing your education, publications and relevant work experience, and 3) names and contact information for at least three references; 4) PhD diploma.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) is a world-class international university with research, education and environmental assessment within the sciences for sustainable life. Its principal sites are in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, but activities are also conducted at research stations, experimental parks and educational establishments throughout Sweden. We bring together people who have different perspectives, but they all have one and the same goal: to create the best conditions for a sustainable, thriving and better world.
SLU has just over 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and a turnover of SEK 3 billion. The university has invested heavily in a modern, attractive environment on its campuses.www.slu.se Ersättning
