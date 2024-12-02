Postdoc in AI for Healthcare
2024-12-02
The position's field of research focuses on developing and implementing safe, transparent, and explainable AI systems using multimodal deep learning and Large Language Models (LLMs) for healthcare applications, specifically targeting the prognosis and risk prediction of Heart Failure (HF) in patients. This research integrates AI safety, explainability, and multimodal medical data analysis to enhance decision-making in clinical settings.
Project description
In this project, we plan to combine AI-driven telemonitoring with specialized home care to improve management of heart failure patients. Using AI, we aim to develop a predictive model identifying advanced HF patients at high mortality risk within a year. Additionally, we plan an intuitive interface, utilizing large language models to communicate predictive outcomes to healthcaregivers. Our goal is to provide cost-efficient, safe, and effective home care for advanced HF patients, tailored to individual patient needs.
This project is a close collaboration between the AIXLab@Chalmers and Sahlgrenska University Hospital. At the AIXLab, our primary objective is to develop technical solutions that enhance the usability of AI. In partnership with Sahlgrenska, we are working to advance AI-based decision-making systems, specifically designed for medical use.
Information about the division and the department
The Department of Computer Science and Engineering is a dynamic and highly international environment, with around 300 employees representing over 30 countries. The department operates as an integrated entity under the joint auspices of Chalmers University of Technology and the University of Gothenburg. This position is located within the Cmputing Science Division, with employment at Chalmers. The research lab you will be working with is AIXLab@Chalmers (www.usableai.se).
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibility as postdoc is to perform your own research in a research group. The position may also include teaching on undergraduate and master's levels as well as supervising master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent. Another important aspect involves collaboration within academia and with society at large. The position is meritorious for future research duties within academia as well as industry/the public sector. You will:
• Work closely with both Chalmers and Sahlgrenska University Hospital to develop and test your ideas and research.
• Drive the design and implementation of AI and LLM systems.
• Dedicate 20% of your time to teaching activities.
Qualifications
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline.
• PhD in computer science, electrical engineering, biomedical engineering, or a related field.
• Experience in Python programming, natural language processing, and multimodal deep learning.
• Driven and independent with strong interest in AI for medical applications
• The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
• You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree. Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two/three years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20240643 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2025-01-31
For questions, please contact:
Assistant professor, Yinan Yu, Computing Science division, yinan@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
