Postdoc in aerosol-cloud interactions and cloud microphysics
2023-12-07
Within this position, you will be modeling clouds, cloud microphysics, and aerosol-cloud interactions to understand the influence of warm and moist air intrusions on Arctic clouds and thus Arctic climate. The aim of the project is to improve the fundamental understanding of clouds and their representation in models. The position will be placed at the Department of Space, Earth and Environment (SEE), in the division of Geoscience and Remote Sensing (GEO).
Information about the division
The Division of Geoscience and Remote Sensing (SEE-GEO) conducts research, education, and utilization within a wide range of scientific and engineering disciplines, using ground-based and satellite measurements, and numerical modeling. The division's goal is to improve understanding of the Earth system and global current and future environmental problems, as well as to provide and interpret global datasets relevant to these topics. Research at the division covers a broad range of topics including modeling of clouds and aerosol-cloud interactions with different types of models and satellite retrievals of cloud, rain, and precipitation. We are seeking an enthusiastic scholar to join a dynamic research group within the division.
The position will focus on modeling with an main emphasis on clouds, cloud microphysics and aerosol-cloud interactions. The project will make use of the large-eddy simulation (LES) model MIMICA, high-resolution model, satellite data, and data from previous field campaigns.
Project description
The project will focus on the Arctic, which is one of the most sensitive regions with respect to climate change, showing very rapid warming related to complex feedback processes. Clouds play a key role in modulating the energy budget and thus the melting and freezing of sea ice. Understanding these feedback processes is critical for understanding Arctic climate change. Within this project you are going to investigate the structure, properties, and lifetime of clouds in the Arctic and how these are influenced by different processes. One process you will in particular study are warm and moist air intrusions (warm air transported into the Arctic from lower latitudes). To do so you are going to use a combination of observational field data from a recent campaign to the Arctic (ARTofMELT 2023), a sophisticated three-dimensional small-scale large-eddy simulation model (MIMICA), and a mesoscale model (Polar WRF). This project is unique in that sense that it couples observational work with a modeling project. There is the possibility to work on an alternative project in case you come with your own research idea and concept which is in line with the group's interests.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibility as Postdoc is to perform your own research within the research group. The position includes the possibility to co-supervise master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent and teaching in alignment with you. The position is fully funded (full-time temporary employment). The position is initially limited to two years, but can be extended.
Qualifications
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers).
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
You shall have a background including a doctoral degree in meteorology, climate sciences, physics, or a related subject area. You should be interested in cloud microphysics and modeling with previous knowledge of programming and big data handling. The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for initially two years.
