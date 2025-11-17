Postdoc in Advanced Mass Spectrometry and Imaging
2025-11-17
The Malmberg lab is seeking a postdoctoral researcher for a 24-month fixed-term position focused on materials analysis. Candidates should have experience in analytical chemistry and mass spectrometry. The project involves developing characterization methods using mass spectrometry (FT-ICR, TOF-SIMS) and imaging techniques (SEM, TEM) for both biological and inorganic materials. Responsibilities include method development, surface analysis, data evaluation and training team members in a collaborative environment.
About us
The Malmberg lab is part of a dynamic scientific community within the Division of Chemistry and Biochemistry. Here, you will work closely with experienced researchers and have access to advanced instrumentation for mass spectrometry and imaging. The research environment is collaborative and interdisciplinary, offering opportunities for both independent work and team-based development.
About the research project
The project aims to develop and refine analytical methods that enhance our understanding of both biological and inorganic materials. You will work with high-resolution mass spectrometry and advanced imaging to create improved workflows for materials characterization. The position offers the opportunity to expand your expertise, contribute to method development and apply your results to a broad range of scientific questions.
Who we are looking for
Requirements
• A doctoral degree in chemistry, materials science, physics or a related discipline, awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline*
• Experience with TOF-SIMS
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
• Ability to work effectively as part of an interdisciplinary team
• Ability to plan and execute scientific studies from concept to implementation, including manuscript preparation
Merits
• Experience with FT-ICR
The date on your doctoral degree certificate is considered the official date of completion. Exceptions to the three-year eligibility limit may be made for documented circumstances such as parental leave, sick leave or military service.
What you will do
• Perform analyses using mass spectrometry techniques such as TOF-SIMS
• Correlate mass spectrometry data with SEM and TEM results
• Work with data evaluation, including image data mining
• Supervise master's and or PhD students to a certain extent
Contract terms
The position is a temporary full-time employment for two years.
The position requires physical presence throughout the entire employment. A valid residence permit must be presented by the start date, otherwise the offer may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a postdoc at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
• A comprehensive CV, including a complete list of publications.
• Details of previous teaching and pedagogical experience.
Personal letter
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A summary of your previous research fields and key research outcomes.
• An outline of your future goals and research focus.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
Application deadline: 9 January, 2026
For questions, please contact:
Per Malmbergper.malmberg@chalmers.se
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
