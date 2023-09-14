Postdoc in Adaptive and Efficient Power Amplifiers for Wireless Systems
2023-09-14
We offer a postdoctoral position where your research will contribute to the needs in future wireless communication and sensing systems, have the opportunity to contribute to large international projects, as well as projects with international industry. This position is a great opportunity for you to learn both the scientific knowledge and practical skills in key enabling technologies of digital transformation - an area of great importance for industry and society.
Project description
At the Microwave Electronics Laboratory we perform application-relevant research on active high-speed electronic components, circuits, and subsystems. Our research contributes to the advancement of energy efficiency, capacity, and reliability in future wireless communication and sensor systems and is normally performed in close collaboration with industry. Our facilities include state-of-the art infrastructures for microwave/THz device characterization and fabrication (Kollberg and Nanofabrication Laboratories) to support our research and education.
One of our main research directions is on microwave power amplifiers, whose energy consumption, linearity, and heat dissipation often dictate the entire wireless system design.
When operated as part of an active antenna system (e.g. massive MIMO, phased array etc), the power amplifiers are influenced by scanning dependent crosstalk and heat exchange, leading to severe overall performance degradation if not addressed.
Major responsibilities
The goal of this postdoc project is to investigate innovative power amplifier architectures, designed to mitigate the influence of the active antenna environment while maximizing energy efficiency under given in-the-air spectrum and signal constraints. You will realize the circuits in state-of-the-art CMOS technology and characterize their behavior under realistic operating conditions in Chalmers' labs.
You will work in a team of PhD students and senior university and industrial researchers working both with digital- and analog circuit building blocks. Most of your time will be available for your own research but will also involve the supervision of PhD and MSc thesis students within the research team.
The project will be carried out in close collaboration between Chalmers and Sivers Semiconductors.
Your major responsibility as postdoc is to perform your own research in a research group. The position may also include supervising master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent. Another important aspect involves collaboration within academia and with society at large. The position is meritorious for future research duties within academia as well as industry/the public sector.
Qualifications
To qualify, you should hold a doctoral degree, generally not older than three years, in microwave or radio frequency electronics, integrated circuit design, or other related disciplines. Documented experience in power amplifier research is required. Experience in the design of integrated circuits in the Cadence design environment is meritorious.
The successful candidate will have an outstanding academic track record and have published first-authored papers in internationally recognized peer-reviewed journals. Important qualities are enthusiasm, being able to drive and conclude projects independently, taking own initiatives and discussing/develop own ideas, being creative and having a problem-solving ability. The project is in collaboration with other researchers and industry and thus cooperation and social abilities are highly important. Good communication skills in English are necessary as English is the primary language in our laboratory.
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers).
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two/three years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230206 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: October 15, 2023
For questions, please contact:
Christian Fager
Chalmers
Email: christian.fager@chalmers.se
Phone: +46-31-7725047
Lars Svensson
Chalmers
Email: lars.svensson@chalmers.se
Phone:+46-31-772 1704
Johanna Hanning
Sivers Semiconductors
Email: johanna.hanning@sivers-semiconductors.com
