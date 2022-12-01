Postdoc fellowship in Information Visualization and Visual Analytics
2022-12-01
Welcome to Linnaeus University! We meet the societal challenges of today and tomorrow in a spirit of openness, curiosity and creativity. By creating arenas for exchange of knowledge from different subjects, fields and cultures, we open up for new ideas and create new opportunities for long-term sustainable societal development. Linnaeus University - where people grow.
Linnaeus University is running various national and European projects that focus on both fundamental and applied research. The Linnaeus University Centre for Data Intensive Sciences and Applications (DISA) addresses data-driven methods to gain deeper knowledge and understanding in a variety of applications in engineering, science, and humanities. Linnaeus University runs a graduate school for industrial doctoral students that focuses on applied research, addressing the big data and artificial intelligence challenges of our industry partners.
The advertised position will be placed in the ISOVIS group (http://cs.lnu.se/isovis/),
led by Professor Andreas Kerren. The research group mainly focuses on the explorative analysis and visualization of typically large and complex information spaces, for example in biochemistry, humanities, or software engineering. Our vision is to attack the big data challenge by a combination of human-centered data analysis and interactive visualization for decision making. These research topics are highly relevant for academia and economy as both science and industry make increasing use of data-intensive technologies.
Field of subject for the position: Computer Science with specialization in Information Visualization and Visual Analytics
Placement: Department of Computer Science, Faculty of Technology - Växjö Campus, Sweden
Employment: 100% employment full-time for two years with possibility for 1-year extension. At most 20% time can be dedicated to teaching and other departmental tasks.
Start date: According to agreement
Job description and duties
The postdoc fellow will conduct research within the fields of information visualization and visual analytics in close collaboration with ISOVIS members, other research groups of the department, and domain experts within DISA. The work duties include the whole research cycle, i.e., from literature reviews and the identification of research challenges, throughout the implementation of visualization tools and performing user studies, to the reporting of the results in publications.
In this context, the postdoc fellow is expected to regularly present intermediate/final research results at international conferences/workshops and publish them in highly-ranked conference proceedings and journals in the areas of information visualization, visual analytics, but possibly also in the areas of the domain experts.
Within the DISA environment, large and complex data sets from various domain areas need to be efficiently visualized to transform data into useful information and new knowledge by the development of visualization principles, techniques and visual analytics tools, including provisioning suitable backend infrastructures to serve web-based, interactive visualizations.
To the extent of maximal 20% of the working time, the postdoc fellow will be involved in teaching activities at different levels (incl. supervision of Bachelor's and Master's thesis projects). The teaching tasks relate to subjects of the ISOVIS research group, as well as to more general courses in computer science and software development.
For requirements, assessment criteria, promotion criteria and contacts visit our website:https://lnu.se/mot-linneuniversitetet/Lediga-jobb/?rmpage=job&rmjob=7014&rmlang=SE

Welcome to apply according to instructions, by January 9th 2023.
Welcome to apply according to instructions, by January 9th 2023.
Linnaeus University has the ambition to utilize the qualities that an even gender distribution and diversity brings to the organization.
