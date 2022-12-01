Postdoc fellowship in AI Image Processing
Welcome to Linnaeus University! We meet the societal challenges of today and tomorrow in a spirit of openness, curiosity and creativity. By creating arenas for exchange of knowledge from different subjects, fields and cultures, we open up for new ideas and create new opportunities for long-term sustainable societal development. Linnaeus University - where people grow.
Linnaeus University is running various national and European projects that focus on both fundamental and applied research. The Linnaeus University Centre for Data Intensive Sciences and Applications - DISA (www.lnu.se/en/disa) addresses data-driven methods to gain deeper knowledge and understanding in a variety of applications in engineering, science, and humanities. Linnaeus University runs a graduate school for industrial doctoral students that focuses on applied research, addressing the big data and artificial intelligence challenges of our industry partners.
The advertised position will be placed at the department of Computer Science and Media Technology in the research group Data Intensive Software Technologies and Applications -DISTA (https://lnu.se/en//dista/)
that studies data-driven approaches, such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and big data, to automate and improve software development stages. DISTA is a core research area within DISA.
Field of subject for the position: Computer Science with specialization in AI Image Processing
Placement: Department of Computer Science and Media Technology, Faculty of Technology - Växjö Campus, Sweden
Employment: 100% employment full-time for two years with possibility for 1-year extension. At most 20% time can be dedicated to teaching and other departmental tasks.
Start date: According to agreement.
Job description and duties:
The postdoc fellow will focus on the application of deep learning (both supervised and unsupervised approaches) to address complex computer vision and image generation problems. In particular, the goal is to generate and analyze images and videos to address complex problems in different thematic areas, such as forestry, physics, engineering, e-health and software engineering. The postdoc fellow will conduct research within the fields of AI Image Processing in close collaboration with other research groups as well as domain experts within DISA.
In addition, the postdoc fellow will be working with applied research in Deep Learning, Image Generation, and Computer Vision, together with small and medium-sized companies in the region Kalmar and Växjö.
The postdoc fellow is expected to regularly present intermediate/final research results at international conferences and workshops, and publish them in conference proceedings and journals.
For requirements, assessment criteria, promotion criteria and contacts visit our website:https://lnu.se/mot-linneuniversitetet/Lediga-jobb/?rmpage=job&rmjob=7016&rmlang=SE
Welcome to apply according to instructions, by January 9th 2023.
Linnaeus University has the ambition to utilize the qualities that an even gender distribution and diversity brings to the organization.
