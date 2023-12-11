Postdoc Fellow - Machine learning
2023-12-11
Are you interested in an industry postdoc? Do you have a recent PhD in computer science or data science? We have an exciting opportunity for someone passionate about the power of data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a catalyst for change.
AstraZeneca Oncology R&D, collaborating with Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen University Hospital, Denmark are seeking a talented postdoctoral data scientist to develop risk assessment methodology to guide personalized treatment decision-making for blood cancer patients. This role will be based in Gothenburg Sweden.
The successful candidate will collaborate with the Copenhagen University Hospital, Professor Niemann laboratory to leverage advanced analytical techniques including machine, deep learning and graph theory utilizing Danish National CLL registry and internal AstraZeneca data.
At AstraZeneca, we are united by a common purpose: to push the boundaries of science to deliver life-changing medicines. Every single day, we make a difference by delivering potentially life-changing medicines to millions of people worldwide. A significant investment in state-of-the-art data science and AI is at the forefront of our drive to make hearts healthier, help people breathe easier, and ensure more people survive cancer.
About the Opportunity:
Moderate to severe adverse events may lead to treatment changes which may lower the quality of life and increase the economic burden related to their management. Accurate, individualized, predictive algorithms that can identify patients that will develop serious adverse events on treatment can be used to inform patient management strategies and lead to better patient outcomes.
The goal for this postdoc will be to:
* Work alongside technical and domain experts, including drug project teams and the burgeoning Data Science and AI community across AZ and Rigshospitalet.
* Contribute to scientific strategies & provide a rationale for targeting specific patient cohorts in studies
* Develop algorithms that can be implemented to improve benefit-risk for treatment based on individualized decision support
* Employ a range of machine learning techniques to reveal unique patterns and actionable insight impacting research and clinical practices.
* Publish cutting edge research, code and scientific discoveries in high-impact journals, meetings and repositories.
Minimum Requirements
* A PhD in a quantitative discipline (Computer Science, Data Sciences, Mathematics, Physics,
Computational Statistics or similar)
* Excellent communication and presentation skills
* Expertise solving big/complex data problems with state-of-the-art analytical techniques,
* particularly in machine/deep learning (preferably for biological/health data e.g., genomics)
* High programming proficiency (Python and/or R)
Desired Qualifications
* Experience working with pre-clinical or clinical biological data
* Experience contributing to the research community through re-useable code and publication
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca when we see an opportunity for change, we seize it and make it happen, because any opportunity no matter how small, can be the start of something big. Delivering life-changing medicines is about being entrepreneurial - finding those moments and recognizing their potential. Join us on our journey of building a new kind of organization to reset expectations of what a bio-pharmaceutical company can be. This means we're opening new ways to work, pioneering cutting edge methods, and bringing unexpected teams together. Come and join our journey.
