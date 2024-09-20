Postdoc Fellow - Development of advanced genome editing methods
AstraZeneca AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2024-09-20
Are you ready to revolutionize biology research and genetic disease treatment? Are you driven by your desire to understand and reveal new insights? If your passion is science and you want to be part of a team that makes a bigger impact on patients' lives, then there's no better place to be.
Gene Editing by CRISPR-Cas9 has revolutionized biology research and genetic disease treatment. At AstraZeneca and Promega, we are developing state-of-the-art genome editing tools applied to drug discovery. We are now joining forces to further develop our recent described PEn technology and apply the learning from this collaboration to model development and disease treatment. Do you want to be part of this unique effort?
About the opportunity
We are currently looking for enthusiastic and self-driven scientists to participate in a joint venture between AstraZeneca and Promega. You will spend 2 years at the AstraZeneca R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden, with the possibility of additional 6 months at the Promega headquarters in Madison (WI), USA. This is a unique opportunity to fully experience a global research environment and contribute to active projects under the mentorship of leading genome experts.
As a Postdoctoral Fellow in the AstraZeneca/Promega joint venture, you will be part of a group of passionate researchers who are dedicated to innovation and the advancement of science. Our focus lies primarily in the creation and application of enabling technologies that advance our understanding of fundamental biological processes and aid in the development of novel therapeutical approaches.
You will lead an independent project in a supportive and team-oriented environment, and you will be able to take advantage of facilities equipped with state-of-the-art instrumentation.
Essential Requirements
PhD degree in molecular/cell biology/genetics
Broad multidisciplinary experience and meticulous scientific knowledge
Strong cell and molecular biology skills with an advanced understanding of genetic engineering and CRISPR-Cas9
Outstanding work ethics with patience, discipline, the desire to work hard, perseverance and the ability to develop and follow a plan
A history of previous competitive success
Desirable Requirements
Understanding of directed evolution and/or targeted mutagenesis systems
Expertise in Next Generation Sequencing and data analysis, and hands on experience with ddPCR and FACS
Working knowledge of state of art tools for in silico structure analysis
Previous expertise with HSPC, iPSC or primary cells engineering
So, what's next?
Are you already imagining yourself joining our team? Good, because we can't wait to hear from you. Welcome with your application (including CV and cover letter) no later than October 11, 2024.
For more information and/or questions, please reach out to hiring manager Marcello Maresca at marcello.maresca@astrazeneca.com
