Post-Trade IT Analyst
Avaron AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join an experienced implementation team working in post-trade, one of the most fast-moving areas in financial markets. The assignment centers on modernising trade flows and moving processes from local systems to a common Nordic settlement solution in a landscape shaped by T+1 settlement, market infrastructure convergence and continued consolidation across Europe.
In this role, you will work close to both business and technology, helping turn complex requirements into practical solutions that support stable, efficient post-trade operations. It is a strong opportunity if you enjoy combining analysis with hands-on delivery in a domain where market change has a direct impact on systems, processes and architecture.
Job DescriptionYou will work with business stakeholders to understand requirements, clarify priorities and define a clear delivery scope.
You will shape solutions together with the team and document key decisions so they are easy to understand, maintain and evolve over time.
You will implement changes through Calypso configuration and, when needed, development in areas such as Java, integrations and automation.
You will plan and execute functional testing and UAT together with stakeholders, while also identifying opportunities to improve quality and test automation.
You will troubleshoot production issues, drive root-cause analysis and implement improvements that reduce the risk of recurrence.
RequirementsYou have relevant experience from financial markets and post-trade, with a focus on securities settlement.
You are used to combining analysis, solution design and hands-on implementation.
You have hands-on experience delivering changes in an IT development setup from idea to production.
You understand system architecture and can make sound design choices that balance functionality, performance and maintainability.
You are comfortable working in an agile or hybrid development environment.
You communicate fluently in English.
Nice to haveExperience with the Calypso application.
Java development experience.
Experience with integrations and automation.
Good knowledge of Swedish.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8003266-2080871". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9987868