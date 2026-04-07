Post-graduate Diploma Programmes Assistant
The World Maritime University / Administratörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla administratörsjobb i Malmö
2026-04-07
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos The World Maritime University i Malmö
Reporting to the Director of Outreach, the Postgraduate Diplomas (PgDips) Programmes Assistant shall support the implementation and coordination of curriculum development and delivery, academic scheduling, and programme administration of the University's PgDip programme, in close collaboration with academic departments, faculty, the Registry, and relevant administrative units.
Key duties include supporting the programme design and review processes; coordinating teaching inputs, assessment arrangements, and academic documentation; monitoring student progress and programme performance; ensuring compliance with the University's academic standards, ensuring compliance with quality assurance processes, and accreditation requirements; and contributing to the evaluation and enhancement of programme outcomes. The role also supports outreach and recruitment efforts related to the PgDip portfolio, assists with budgeting and resource planning for programme delivery, and liaises with external partners and stakeholders as required. Additional responsibilities related to outreach activities may be assigned by the Director of Outreach in line with institutional priorities.
Duties
Provide administrative and logistical support for the planning, development, and implementation of the University's Postgraduate Diplomas (PgDip) programmes;
Coordinate the drafting and distribution of documents, agreements, budget proposals, emails, letters, memos, and other correspondence with clients, participants, and partners related to the Postgraduate Diplomas (PgDips) programmes;
Support students in their study progression, including the coordination and administration of examinations and assignments;
Give administrative support to managers and relevant committees in their role of ensuring (in collaboration with external partners) that the Postgraduate Diplomas (PgDips) programmes align with University goals and quality assurance standards;
Collaborate with the Marketing and Communications team to prepare promotional material for programme-related activities, including videos, brochures, websites, and social media content;
Serve as responsible first contact point for enquiries from students, clients, and partner institutions related to the Postgraduate Diplomas (PgDips) programmes;
Provide proactive support to faculty, students, and other stakeholders, fostering positive and culturally sensitive working relationships with both internal and external partners;
Provide administrative support to faculty and subject matter experts in their development and delivery of the Postgraduate Diplomas (PgDips) programmes;
Provide support to administer the University's e-learning infrastructure and Learning Management Systems (LMS) in coordination with the ICT department and external service providers, ensuring seamless integration of the Postgraduate Diplomas (PgDips) programmes on e-learning platforms where relevant;
Collect, organize, and maintain accurate data, including gender-disaggregated data, to support tracking, impact assessment, and reporting on the Postgraduate Diplomas (PgDips) programmes;
Contribute to the monitoring and evaluation of all activities, aiming to enhance their effectiveness, efficiency and impact;
Keep detailed programme records for external examiners;
Perform other duties required and/or as assigned by the Director of Outreach to support University's work, subject to the approval of the Vice President (Provost).
The position requires strong organisational and coordination skills, with demonstrated experience in academic programme administration and delivery. The successful candidate will possess a solid understanding of postgraduate education processes, curriculum implementation, assessment coordination, and quality assurance frameworks. Proven ability to work collaboratively with faculty, academic departments, and administrative units is essential, as is attention to detail and the ability to manage multiple deadlines and priorities effectively. Strong written and oral communication skills, sound judgement, and discretion in handling academic and student-related matters are required. The role also demands analytical ability to monitor programme performance and contribute to continuous improvement, together with the capacity to operate effectively in a multicultural and international academic environment.
The successful candidate will have a secondary level education. A Bachelor level degree is a strong advantage.
Have a minimum of five years of experience in administrative tasks (preferably in higher education academic environments).
Proficiency in spoken and written English.
Knowledge of another UN language would be an advantage.
Desirable
Have excellent oral and written communication and interpersonal skills in an international and multi-cultural academic environment
Have experience with the delivery of online educational programmes in higher education
Have experience in educational and technical development of E-Learning and Learning Management Systems (optimally in higher education academic environments);
Have data handling and learning analytics experience;
Be pro-active and have the ability to work effectively and accurately;
Be able to work in a multicultural environment and to demonstrate gender-sensitive and non-discriminatory behaviour and attitudes;
Be flexible in coordinating multiple projects and meet deadlines consistently;
Demonstrate flexibility, motivation, enthusiasm and tact;
Possess strong IT skills, computer literacy and key experience with Google Suite tools/applications and Salesforce ERP.
Applicants must fill in the https://www.wmu.se/docs/personal-history-form,
and should send a letter of interest, a updated CV to Malin Lindau, HR Assistant (hr@wmu.se
)
This position is only open to persons legally authorized to live and work in Sweden. The selected candidate will be locally recruited. The employment contract offered is in accordance with the United Nations International Civil Service Commission (ICSC) standards for General Service staff in Sweden. The salary is exempt from Swedish taxation. Candidates will be contacted if they are short-listed. Application must be submitted in English to be considered. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: hr@wmu.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Post-graduate Diploma". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare The World Maritime University
Fiskehamnsgatan 1 (visa karta
)
211 18 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
The World Maritime University Jobbnummer
9838448