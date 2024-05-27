Post-doctoral position in robotic rehabilitation and physiotherapy
We are looking for a highly motivated and talented postdoctoral researcher to join our team of researchers in the field of adaptive robotic rehabilitation and physiotherapy. The successful candidate will work on developing and evaluating user-centered robotic systems for the rehabilitation of upper and lower limb impairments. We are particularly interested in developing modular and reusable robotic solutions that are affordable, intuitive, engaging, and adaptable to the individual needs of each patient.
Join our multidisciplinary team to further investigate and propose innovative solutions to empower robots with the ability to provide physical and emotional support to patients during their rehabilitation. The accepted candidate will have the opportunity to work in a multidisciplinary environment, with close collaborations with physiotherapists, occupational therapists, surgeons, and healthcare providers, through our partners Sahlgrenska University Hospital, and Sahlgrenska Akademin.
If you are passionate about developing intelligent robotic solutions that impact and improve the quality of life of our society, we strongly encourage you to apply for this position.
Project description
Robotic rehabilitation and physiotherapy are emerging as essential solutions, reshaping the way individuals recover mobility and function after injuries, illnesses, or disabilities. Unlike traditional therapy, robots offer objective data, personalized training, and intensive practice, leading to improved outcomes and a revolutionized rehabilitation landscape. An aging population and rising chronic conditions create an ever-growing demand for accessible and effective rehabilitation, while limitations in resources like qualified therapists and time create a need for innovative solutions. The impact of robotic rehabilitation goes beyond individual lives. Robots empower therapists to see more patients, expanding therapy options to geographically remote areas and increasing access to care. These technologies personalize treatment plans based on individual needs and progress, maximizing the effectiveness of each session. Furthermore, the engaging and interactive nature of robot-assisted physiotherapy fosters patient engagement and adherence to therapy programs, improving motivation and overall outcomes. Finally, robots provide crucial objective data, offering real-time feedback and collecting valuable data that allows therapists to track progress and adjust treatment plans.
Despite the advancements, there are many open challenges. For example, ensuring the affordability, accessibility, and adaptability of this technology for all patients is crucial. Additionally, seamless integration with existing therapy practices requires careful consideration to optimize patient outcomes. Robotic rehabilitation and physiotherapy hold immense potential to reshape the future of recovery. By offering personalized, accessible, and data-driven solutions, this technology empowers individuals on their journey back to health and independence. Recognizing these challenges, Chalmers University of Technology, in collaboration with Sahlgrenska University Hospital, has launched the ambitious AURORA project to research and develop User-Centered Adaptive and Intelligent Rehabilitation Systems. AURORA aims to develop affordable technologies that provide direct feedback and support to users and healthcare providers.
Information about the division and the department
The position is within the Automation group at Chalmers University of Technology, where a team of dedicated PhD students, postdocs, and senior researchers are actively pursuing research in the areas of automation, formal system verification, control, autonomous robots, machine learning, and AI. The Automation group is an integral part of the Department of Electrical Engineering (E2) which primarily focuses on modeling and developing efficient systems for extracting and processing information.
Major responsibilities
Your primary responsibility as a Postdoctoral researcher will be to pursue independent research and expand your capabilities and knowledge within the research domains covered by the AURORA project. You are expected to develop original scientific concepts and present the results of your research verbally at academic conferences and in written journal articles. You are also expected to lead, supervise, and collaborate with other team members, students, and external researchers from academia and the healthcare industry.
Qualifications
By the starting date, the applicant should have:
• Ph.D. in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, biomedical engineering, or a related discipline. The doctoral degree must be awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers). Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be granted for parental leave, sick leave, or military service.
• A deep understanding and background in robot modeling and control, embedded systems, and human-robot interaction.
• Experience designing and developing electronic circuits, mechanical systems, and 3D-printed components.
• Experience with programming languages such as C++, Python, or MATLAB.
• Have sound verbal and written communication skills in English.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills and the ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Meritorious experience and skills:
• Experience in cross-disciplinary collaboration
• International exchange experience and demonstrated teamwork.
• Excellent publication record in peer-reviewed journals as first author.
• Knowledge of rehabilitation robotics and neuromusculoskeletal biomechanics, demonstrated through experience in clinical trials with experience in clinical trials.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Application procedure
To apply, please go to: https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/vacancies/?rmpage=job&rmjob=12968
