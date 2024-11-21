Post-doc in Sustainable and innovative wastewater treatment
2024-11-21
We are seeking an independent and motivated post-doctoral researcher interested in working on novel technology within the field of environmental biotechnology, with a particular focus on wastewater treatment, process innovation, and microbiology. While the primary focus of this position is research, you will also have opportunities to engage in teaching and mentoring at both undergraduate and graduate levels.
Project overview
This research project aims to advance a novel wastewater treatment technology by integrating the aerobic granular sludge process with a bioelectrochemical sensor for direct measurement of volatile fatty acids (VFA), thereby optimizing process performance. The project will be conducted within the Division of Water Environment Technology (WET) at the Department of Architecture and Civil Engineering, in collaboration with Gryaab, the municipal company managing the wastewater treatment plant for the Gothenburg region.
As a post-doctoral researcher, you will join our Wastewater Management and Environmental Biotechnology research group, working alongside four senior researchers and a project assistant. Our research spans microbial ecology theory to process engineering, with areas of interest including anammox, fermentation, microbial electrochemistry, aerobic granular sludge, moving bed biofilm reactors, micropollutant removal, and recirculating aquaculture systems. Projects are often carried out in partnership with municipalities, R&D companies, and consultants.
Main responsibilities
• Conduct independent research within a collaborative research group.
• Contribute to undergraduate and master's level teaching, as well as supervise master's and/or PhD students as appropriate.
• Engage in collaboration within the academic community and with external societal partners.
• Build a track record that supports future research opportunities in academia, industry, or the public sector.
In this project, you will operate an AGS pilot plant. You will evaluate the process performance in terms of nitrogen and phosphorus removal and granulation properties at different VFA availability levels. You will use various molecular biology techniques and bioinformatics tools to study how the microbial communities are influenced by VFA availability and how this is related to process performance. Finally, you will test the developed bioelectrochemical-based sensor to dynamically control the duration of the anaerobic feeding phase to ensure sufficient VFA availability for the microorganisms.
Qualifications
• PhD in a relevant field awarded within the last three years.
• Practical experience with wastewater process technology, including operation of pilot- and/or lab-scale reactors.
• Experience in bioelectrochemical systems, as well as skills in DNA extraction, PCR, and interpretation of amplicon sequencing and/or metagenomics data, are highly desirable.
• Proven ability to work independently and lead the preparation of scientific publications and reports.
• Strong verbal and written English communication skills.
Terms of employment
This full-time post-doctoral position is temporary, with a duration of two years.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application process
Your application must be written in English and include the following documents, submitted as PDFs (maximum size 40 MB per file; the system does not support zip files):
• CV: Include a complete list of publications, previous teaching and pedagogical experiences, and contact information for two references.
• Personal letter: 1-3 pages where you introduce yourself, outline your previous research areas and main research outcomes, and describe your future goals and research interests
• Supporting documents: Attested copies of completed education, grades, and relevant certificates.
Important: The applicant is responsible for ensuring the application is complete. Incomplete applications and those submitted via email will not be considered.
Application deadline: December 31, 2024
Contact information for questions:
Professor Britt-Marie Wilén
Email: britt-marie.wilen@chalmers.se
Phone: +46 31-772 2153
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
