Post-doc in sensor perception modeling
2024-05-24
Advance Safe Automated Driving with Cutting-Edge Perception Models - join us as we drive toward a Vision Zero future!
Automated driving systems (ADS) promise a safer future on our roads, and we're at the forefront of this revolution. Central to the operation of ADS is perception-the eyes and ears of autonomous vehicles. As the importance of perception models is moving to the forefront of both virtual and ADS development, we are seeking a postdoc to lead the charge into efficient and accurate (enough) perception models. Your mission: develop open-source, transparent, and efficient perception models that seamlessly integrate with stochastic optimal control and that can be used in virtual safety assessment.
Project description
The position is at the Vehicle Safety Division with extensive collaboration with the Systems and Control Division, and will be in close cooperation with the Mathematical Sciences, and Computer Science and Engineering departments.
In the Vehicle Safety Division we perform research on both human factors and engineering to better understand the safety problem, find solutions, and assess the impact of both problems and solutions on safety. Specifically, within the research area of virtual safety assessment, we work on methodological aspects of prospective (predictive) traffic safety assessment of technologies and driver behavior. This post-doc position will focus on improving efficiency and accuracy of these virtual safety assessments.
In the Systems and Control Division, department of Electrical Engineering, we are working on modeling and numerical optimization of problems in the areas of robotics, electromobility and autonomous driving. Also in this context, the post-doc focus is on efficient simulations.
In automated driving, perception systems are crucial for perceiving surroundings, localizing vehicles, and facilitating path planning and decision-making processes, which are essential for vehicle control. Perception technology must accurately detect traffic scenarios and, depending on the application, predict the behaviour of other road users. Perceiving them timely and accurately is a main challenge in automated driving, and addressing this challenge requires a considerable amount of research.
This research project is on the domain of sensor perception modeling, within the application areas of virtual safety assessment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving systems (ADS). The focus of the post-doc is on developing open-source, transparent, and computationally efficient perception models in the application areas. The work will also include integration of the perception models into the prediction module for optimal, model-based, stochastic control in ADS. Sensitivity analyses on how these models trade accuracy, complexity and computational efficiency in virtual safety assessment simulations and in model predictive control for ADS is also part of the project.
Information about the division and the department
At the Department of Mechanics and Maritime Sciences (M2), the engineers and researchers of tomorrow are trained with their eyes set on the transition to a sustainable transport system. Our research portfolio is unique and covers all modes of transport and contributes to environmentally friendly process technology and sustainable energy supply. Through collaboration with the society and industry, we strive to solve society's major challenges - together.
Major responsibilities
You are going to perform research on the topic of sensor perception modeling, and are expected to publish papers of high quality, visit and present at international conferences and collaborate with teammates across departments and organizations.
You are expected to take active part in teaching relating to educational programs in close connection to the area of the project. Another important aspect involves collaboration within academia and with society at large.
The position is regarded as a full-time employment with a competitive monthly salary and full social benefits.
Qualifications
• A PhD degree in a field relevant to the position is mandatory.
• Extensive experience with programming (for example, Python, Matlab, and/or C++).
• Good writing and oral skills in English.
• You should be comfortable with and good at interacting with others in international projects (across organizations).
- You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
If you have experience of working with sensor modeling, vehicle dynamics and sensor data (specifically time-series data), and/or experience with pre-crash virtual safety assessment, that is highly meritorious.
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers). The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree. Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service.
Knowing Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two/three years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
Please click here to read about the application procedure and apply.
