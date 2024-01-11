Post-Doc in Biotechnology/Molecular Cell Biology
2024-01-11
In this Post-Doc position your work will contribute to the development of yeast cell factories with improved performance. More specifically you will investigate the contribution of proteostasis, oxidative stress, the proteasome and pH homeostasis, to the ability of yeast cell factories to produce aromatic chemicals. You will help advance world-leading, state-of-the-art research at the nexus of cutting-edge Biotechnology and Molecular Cell Biology.
Information about the division and the department
The Post-Doc position is placed in the vibrant and successful Division of Systems and Synthetic Biology, that is part of the Department of Life Sciences at Chalmers. The division comprises over 100 members including 11 PIs, ~20 Post-Docs and 16 PhD students aiming to decipher the function of living cells and to harness their power in cell factories. In the multidisciplinary research field Systems and Synthetic Biology chemists, mathematicians, biologists and engineers work together both at the bench and in silico to improve the understanding of fundamental life-processes, to develop new medicines and to design efficient cell factories for the sustainable production of chemicals.
Project description
The research group of Mikael Molin has in later years pioneered the molecular understanding of oxidants in protein homeostasis (a k a proteostasis). Because low levels of oxidants are produced endogenously and because they target protein synthesis, folding and degradation they have a profound impact on physiology and disease. Because of their role in feed-back regulating protein synthesis as a function of metabolism oxidants have also turned out to limit the productivity of cell factories. However, modern methods to measure ROS and expertise in redox signaling enables rational metabolic engineering to increase the productivity of yeast cell factories (Gast V, Appl Environ Microbiol, 2021; Gast V, Bio-protocol, 2022).
Moreover, yeast cell factories transforming sustainable starting materials, such as lignocellulose, to fine chemicals sustain significant oxidative and acid stress that limit productivity. Interestingly, recent studies in the collaborating Nygård lab (Division of Industrial Biotechnology, Chalmers) has pinpointed a key role for genes involved in the dissociation of one of the major protein degradation complexes in cells, the ubiquitin-dependent proteasome, in acid resistance (Mukherjee V, mSystems, 2021), implicating further oxidative proteostasis networks in cell factory performance.
In this project you will take engineering further by incorporating modern oxidant/proteostasis probes, CRISPRi and high-throughout screening with the aim to develop resistant yeast cell factory strains able to produce higher titers of aromatic chemicals from sustainable starting material. https://www.sysbio.se/labs/molin-lab/
Referenceshttps://journals.asm.org/doi/full/10.1128/aem.00301-21https://en.bio-protocol.org/en/bpdetail?id=4317https://journals.asm.org/doi/10.1128/msystems.00418-21
Molin's lab use a broad spectrum of Biotechnology, Molecular Cell Biology, Systems Biology and Biochemistry tools to further the understanding the impact of hydrogen peroxide-signaling and proteostasis in cellular physiology and cell factory performance. The department has an extensive instrument platform for analytics, molecular biology, protein production and purification which are all available for the project. High-throughput screening will be conducted in collaboration with the yeast high-throughput screening facility at RISE Processum (Örnsköldsvik, V Mukherjee). In addition, core facilities with advanced equipment for metabolomics, proteomics and microscopy are available at the department, the campus and the neighbouring University of Gothenburg.
Major responsibilities
As a Post-Doc you will conduct experimental work and data analysis aiming to clarify the impact of oxidants and proteostasis on the performance of yeast cell factories producing aromatic compounds. Major research tasks include high-throughput screening of CRISPRi libraries for biosensor readouts, identification of the underlying mutations, incorporation and characterization of effects on oxidative proteostasis in production strains.
The position includes supervision of undergraduate students as well as local, national and international collaboration. You will be expected to regularly present data in different forums including scientific conferences, meetings and seminars as well as to write manuscripts and apply for (minor) funding. The position is meritorious for future research duties within academia as well as industry/the public sector.
