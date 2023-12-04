Post doctoral position within delignification of recycled and waste wood
2023-12-04
We are looking for a driven postdoctoral researcher who will join the multidisciplinary team of Forest products and chemical engineering at Chalmers and work on providing fundamental understanding for structural and compositional characteristics of waste and recycled wood (selected types) governing its pulping behavior. The work is a pioneering effort on introducing circularity into waste wood streams by providing knowledge necessary to direct them to pulping/biorefining and convert to valuable material building blocks (fibers, aromatics, polymers, nanostructures, etc.).
The project will be performed in collaboration with the pulp producer Södra and Ragn-Sells (one of the Sweden's leading recycling companies) and will lift the aspects of both waste wood composition/processability and handling for recycling purposes.
Information about the division and the research
The position is located at the Forest Products and Chemical Engineering where we have a long tradition of multidisciplinary approach to valorization of forest biomass ranging from chemistry and technology of traditional pulping processes to novel routes of separating, fractionating and functionalizing forest biomass components in the spirit of biorefinery and biomaterials development. Apart from extensive collaborations with forest industry, the presence of the world-leading Wallenberg Wood Science Center has during the past 13 years strengthened the collaborative environment and facilitated access to extensive research infrastructure. In that context, acquiring knowledge necessary for use of waste and recycled wood as a raw material in pulping processes (and primary separation of wood components in general) is of particular importance. It will open up for new circularity routes and increased resource efficiency pertaining not only to production of cellulose fibers but valorization of wood components in general.
Related research is being conducted in the group in three current PhD projects providing a strong collaborative environment and a solid methodology and knowledge basis.
Major responsibilities
The main responsibility of the postdoctoral researcher will be to provide insight in the pulping/delignification behavior of the waste wood based on identification, analysis and pulping studies of the representative waste wood streams and in collaboration with the project partners (Södra and Ragn-Sells) point out routes for directing these stream to future biorefineries.
Qualifications
To qualify for the position you must have a PhD degree (the PhD degree must not have been earned more than three years prior to the application deadline) within the field of biomass chemistry/processing, polysaccharides or cellulose chemistry/materials or related materials. Experience of working with pulping/primary separation and valorization of wood components is meritorious. As a person you are self-motivated, structured and have a problem solving attitude along with a great ability to collaborate.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230717 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2023-12-31
For questions, please contact:
Merima Hasani, Div. of Chemical Engineering, merima.hasani@chalmers.se
; +46 (0)31 772 2996, +46 (0)704532485.
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees. New knowledge and improved technology have characterised Chalmers since its foundation in 1829, completely in accordance with the will of William Chalmers and his motto: Avancez!
