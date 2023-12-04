Post doctoral position within cellulose conversions in the...
2023-12-04
Post doctoral position within cellulose conversions in the NaOH(aq)/CO2 system
We are looking for a driven postdoctoral researcher who will join the multidisciplinary team of Forest products and chemical engineering at Chalmers and work on understanding some intriguing fundamental interactions related to cellulose processing in aqueous alkaline systems. This knowledge will open up for improved design of water-based cellulose processes leading to sustainable textiles, derivatives and hydro/aero gels. The focus will be on the influence of the air CO2 and its further conversions in cellulose solutions.
Information about the division and the research
The position is located at the Forest Products and Chemical Engineering where we have a long tradition of multidisciplinary approach to valorization of forest biomass ranging from chemistry and technology of traditional pulping processes to novel routes of separating, fractionating and functionalizing forest biomass components in the spirit of biorefinery and biomaterials development. Apart from extensive collaborations with forest industry, the presence of the world-leading Wallenberg Wood Science Center has during the past 13 years strengthened the collaborative environment and facilitated access to extensive research infrastructure. In that context, search for novel concepts for valorization of cellulose is an essential component, especially the work on understanding cellulose dissolution-coagulation behavior in the water based systems critical for development of future sustainable cellulose textile and derivatives technologies.
The objective of this work is to elucidate the mechanisms of cellulose-CO2 interactions in the industrially highly relevant aqueous alkaline systems and based on that develop new strategies for tailoring and processing of cellulose materials (hydrogel networks and coagulated structures) from these systems. Related research has been conducted in the group in a couple of PhD and postdoc projects providing a solid methodology and knowledge basis.
Major responsibilities
The main responsibility of the postdoctoral researcher will be to provide further mechanistic insight in the intriguing cellulose-CO2 interactions in the aqueous alkaline systems and based on that develop strategies for improved sustainable material concepts from cellulose. The work will require a multidisciplinary and collaborative approach and will be closely related to the already ongoing work/collaborations in the group.
Qualifications
To qualify for the position you must have a PhD degree (the PhD degree must not have been earned more than three years prior to the application deadline) within the field of polysaccharides or cellulose chemistry/materials or related polymer materials. Experience of working with polymer (polysaccharide and cellulose in particular) solutions), gels and their analytics is meritorious, experience of structural spectroscopy, scattering analytics and rheometry in particular. As a person you are self-motivated, structured and have a problem solving attitude along with a great ability to collaborate.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230718 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2023-12-31
For questions, please contact:
Merima Hasani, Div. of Chemical Engineering, merima.hasani@chalmers.se
; +46 (0)31 772 2996, +46 (0)704532485.
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees.
