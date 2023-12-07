Post doctoral position in forest pathology with focus on endophytic fungi
2023-12-07
About the position
We are opening a postdoctoral position within the group of forest pathology. You will work in a project studying foliar endophyte diversity in Norway spruce. The project aims to assess the level of diversity of foliar endophytic fungi in commercial Norway spruce plantations and to estimate the effects of genetic and environmental factors on the assembly of these communities. The post doc is expected to pursue independent research within the project together with colleagues at the Department of Forest Mycology and Plant Pathology and researchers at Umeå Plant Science center.
Your background
You should hold a doctoral degree in Biology, Forest Pathology, Ecology or related subjects. We are looking for a candidate with a a well-documented interest and general expertise in endophyte community biology, tree-fungal interaction, tree-pest interactions or microbial ecology. Experience with metagenomics, population genetics or basic programing are desired. You should have at least one published paper in a relevant field, futher publications is considered as a merit. Excellent communication skills in oral and written English are required. We are looking for a highly motivated candidate who is interested in pursuing academic research in this research area, and we place great emphasis on your personal qualities, motivation and organisational skills in the selection process.
As postdoctoral appointments are career-developing positions for junior researchers, we are primarily looking for candidates with a doctoral degree under three years old.
About us
The Department of Forest Mycology and Plant Pathology is located at the Biocentrum on Campus Ultuna in Uppsala.
Through our research we answer questions about how agriculture and forestry can be conducted in a world where the climate is changing.
Microbes play a very important role in the ecosystem of our planet. We focus on interactions involving plants, pathogenic, symbiotic and saprotrophic fungi and other microorganisms and their role in forest and agricultural systems. We actively collaborate with the forest industry and farmers as well as perform basic research to understand underlying mechanisms.
More information about the department: https://www.slu.se/institutioner/skoglig-mykologi-vaxtpatologi/
Read more about our benefits and what it's like to work at SLU at https://www.slu.se/om-slu/jobba-pa-slu/
Place of work:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Fixed term employment of 24 months, with possible extension.
Extent:
100%
Starting date:
According to agreement.
Application:
We welcome your application no later than 2024-01-10, use the button below.
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/min-anstallning/facket/kontaktpersoner/
