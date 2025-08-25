Post doctoral position in Biomedical Laboratory Sciences
2025-08-25
Hälsohögskolan är en del av Jönköping University och ger akademiska utbildningar inom hälsa, vård och socialt arbete. Hälsohögskolan har en omfattande samverkan med det omgivande samhället såväl regionalt som nationellt och internationellt. Därigenom byggs en stark och attraktiv akademisk miljö samtidigt som Hälsohögskolan medverkar i samhällets förnyelse och utveckling.
This position involves a combined position at the Department of Clinical Diagnostics, Jönköping University and the National Reference Laboratory (NRL) for tick-borne bacteria, Laboratory Medicine, Region Jönköping County.
The NRL Tick-borne Bacteria is part of the Swedish Laboratory Network in Microbiology (SLIM) coordinated by the Public Health Agency of Sweden. NRL's mission is to provide primary and confirmatory diagnostics, reference material and expert support for the country's healthcare, as well as to actively conduct research, development and external monitoring in the field of tick-borne bacteria.
The Department of Clinical Diagnostics (DCD) at JU offers three different undergraduate programs: the X-ray Nurse Program, and the Biomedical Analyst with two specializations (Laboratory Medicine and Clinical Physiology). It is a dynamic workplace characterized by a number of different professions. We have good and established collaborations in education and research both nationally and internationally. AKD stands for solid competence and has good conditions for both staff and students to develop.
The three undergraduate programs also correspond to three programs at the advanced level: Master's program with a specialization in radiography and biomedical laboratory science specializing in laboratory medicine and clinical physiology.
Responsibilities
To run and coordinate, with the support of a supervisor, a research project aimed at developing and improving laboratory diagnostics for Lyme borreliosis. The work may include, for example, taking care of study samples, separation and freezing of peripheral blood mononuclear cells, temporary stay at companies in Stockholm to gain insight into the production of antigen / peptides and training in novel diagnostic technology, incubation and antigen stimulation of cells, result compilation, data analysis and scientific reporting in oral and written form.
The tasks also include teaching corresponding to 10-20% of full-time at Jönköping University.
Qualifications
To be able to perform the work, good knowledge of English is required, both in speech and writing. You should also have experience in handling viable blood cells and basic knowledge of scientific methodology and statistics. Furthermore, it is important to have good knowledge of Excel and be able to document analysis results in a systematic way. The role also requires the ability to work independently and in a structured manner, and to take initiative. You are also expected to show judgment and perceptiveness, while having a good ability to collaborate with others. In addition, you must have obtained a doctoral degree no more than three years before the deadline for applications.
Meritorious
- Teaching experience
- Swedish, both in speech and writing
Information about the position
The position is a fixed-term employment in accordance with the agreement on fixed-term employment as a full-time postdoc for two years with access according to agreement.
Apply by September 15, 2025.
The application should include
- CV and cover letter
- Certified curriculum vitae
- References
- Doctoral thesis
- Certified certificates and diplomas
- List of publications
Jönköping University är ett modernt lärosäte som kännetecknas av sin internationalisering och entreprenörsanda. Här finns välkvalificerade, uppfinningsrika och företagsamma medarbetare från hela världen. Vi utvecklar ny kunskap och delar kompetens genom hållbara samarbeten med näringsliv, offentlig sektor och andra akademiska institutioner. Vi erbjuder en jämlik och inkluderande arbetsplats och vi välkomnar sökande med olika bakgrund.
