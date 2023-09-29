Post doctor - "Clearcut-free" forestry in Sweden
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet / Samhällsvetarjobb / Lomma Visa alla samhällsvetarjobb i Lomma
2023-09-29
, Burlöv
, Lund
, Malmö
, Staffanstorp
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet i Lomma
, Lund
, Malmö
, Eslöv
, Kristianstad
eller i hela Sverige
.
Faculty of Forestry
School of Forest Management
Research at the School of Forest Management focuses on sustainable forestry, forest plant research and rural development. Read more here https://www.slu.se/institutioner/skogsmastarskolan/
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU at https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Duties:
This position is part of research project "Transition pathways towards clearcut-free forest management alternatives: opportunities and challenges for different forest owner categories", which is financed by research council FORMAS during 2023-27. The project's overarching aim is to identify potential transition pathways towards "clearcut-free" forest management methods of different kinds in Sweden, and to analyse their contribution to multifunctional forest landscapes on the ground. Knowledge of these pathways and their relevance for different types of forest owners will improve understanding of how "clearcut-free" methods are applied in an industrial-scale forestry paradigm dominated by clear-cutting. Using a social-ecological systems perspective, this project will apply three empirical methodologies: 1) qualitative systems dynamics to assess the influence of interdependent social and ecological factors on the use of "clearcut-free" methods amongst different forest owner categories; 2) a meta-analysis of research on how different forest management systems, including "clearcut- free" methods, impact on economic, ecological and social values; and 3) spatial analyses of landscapes, to understand how physical resources influence "clearcut-free" initiatives, and to facilitate scaling up across regions.
The position involves the following responsibilities:
• chief responsibility for analysis of how today's formal and informal institutional and regulatory frames influence opportunities to use clearcut-free forest management methods in Sweden
• implementation of qualitative field studies - e.g., semi-structured interviews, focus groups and workshops - with industrial, institutional and non-industrial private forest owners, as well as with other forest actors/stakeholders at local-national level
• coding, establishment and maintenance of qualitative databases and data management plans
Qualitative field studies will take place in northern, central and southern Sweden. Data from the qualitative work will be used to design systems analytical and spatial models. Close collaboration with other project participants is therefore required.
The successful candidate will also lead the writing of at least two scientific articles for peer review in international scientific journals as well as contributing to written and oral communication of project results in a variety of scientific and popular science fora.
Qualifications:
Given the transdisciplinary character of the project, the successful candidate may have a PhD degree in a social science field with an emphasis on natural resources or a natural science degree with demonstrated social science research experience. Examples include, but are not limited, to: sociology, political science, natural resource management, environmental or resource economics, human geography, land use science, sustainability studies, related fields, or a foreign degree equivalent to a PhD degree in a field mentioned above. The degree must be obtained by the time of the decision of employment and should have been obtained within the past 3 years.
The following qualifications are also required:
1 Good knowledge of Swedish and English, including documented skills in conducting qualitative research in Swedish.
2 Demonstrated ability to organize qualitative field research and data collection.
3 Experience conducting research involving a variety of stakeholders and actors using methods such as, but not limited to: participatory processes, focus groups, social network analysis, in-depth interviews, participant observation, etc.
Personal suitability will be emphasised.
Additional qualifications
Meritorious skills include:
1 Knowledge of complexity science theories - e.g., socio-technical transitions, social-ecological systems, panarchy.
2 Experience of qualitative analytical methods such as qualitative content analysis, meta-analysis, etc.
3 Experience of working with large, qualitative databases, for example in NVivo.
4 Experience with systems analysis using qualitative and/or quantitative models, e.g., causal loop diagrams or simulations, network analysis or other mapping methods focusing on social processes and relationships.
5 Knowledge of Swedish forestry and/or Swedish family forest owners.
6 A background in any of the following topics or topics related to: forest management, land use policy and decision-making, land use conflicts, multifunctional forest landscapes, rural development, forest-based entrepreneurship, small-scale forest products, or similar topics.
Place of work:
The Southern Swedish Forest Research Centre, Alnarp, where several projects on alternative forest management methods are situated.
Form of employment:
Temporary position, 24 months.
Extent:
100%
Starting date:
From January 2024, or as agreed.
Application:
We welcome your application no later than 2023-11-06, please use the button below.
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
According to agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), http://www.slu.se Arbetsplats
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Kontakt
Lucas Dawson, FORSK firstname.surname@slu.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Jobbnummer
8153447