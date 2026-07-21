Position Global Logistics Performance, Cost and Sustainability Lead
Seco Tools Aktiebolag / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Fagersta Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Fagersta
2026-07-21
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Do you thrive on turning complex logistics challenges into clear priorities and measurable results? This is an opportunity to shape the global logistics agenda across cost, service, and sustainability, deciding what matters most, when, and why, and making the case that moves it.
Why Seco?
Collaboration, responsibility, curiosity, and continuous improvement guide how we work and grow. In this position, you're given the opportunity to influence global logistics performance and contribute to long-term business success through data-driven decision-making and sustainable development. By joining Seco, you get to:
Shape a global logistics agenda with visibility across the organization.
Drive strategic priorities and influence senior decision-making.
Be part of a collaborative environment where curiosity and continuous learning are valued.
About the job
You own the global logistics performance framework and agenda, ensuring that cost, service, and CO2 objectives are translated into prioritized actions across the logistics network. Acting as a strategic and steering partner, you bring business cases, recommendations, and trade-off analyses that support informed decision-making and long-term development.
This is a horizontal, steering role. You own priorities and trade-offs, not execution: carrier selection, tendering, routing, and day-to-day transport operations sit with the transport and carrier-management function. The role has no direct reports, and its influence comes from evidence and framing rather than line authority.
Job responsibilities
Own and develop the logistics performance system, including cost, service, and CO2 metrics, dashboards, and reporting.
Drive logistics priorities and maintain a focused portfolio of initiatives with clear sequencing and business impact.
Build and present business cases, scenarios, and recommendations related to logistics cost and sustainability improvements.
Lead governance activities such as performance reviews, quarterly business reviews, and executive-level discussions.
Steer priorities and frame trade-offs across Transport, Finance, Planning, Procurement, and Digital, building alignment through evidence rather than authority.
Monitor logistics performance trends and translate insights into actionable recommendations and long-term roadmaps.
Own the logistics CO2 agenda including baseline, targets, and tracking, and bring it into performance reviews and executive discussions.
Location and flexibility
The position is based in Fagersta, Västberga, or another location in Europe close to a Seco site. We offer a hybrid way of working with flexibility to combine office and remote work.
Your profile
You bring a strong background in logistics and supply chain performance, with experience working across complex distribution or logistics networks. Rather than focusing on local operations, you're used to shaping priorities and driving improvements at a network level. A data-driven approach comes naturally, and you back recommendations with quantified insights and measurable business outcomes.
Your background includes:
Experience owning or influencing logistics performance across a regional or global logistics network, including cost, service, and sustainability metrics.
A track record of delivering measurable business results through business cases, trade-off analyses, and performance improvement initiatives.
Experience translating data and analytics into clear recommendations for senior decision-makers.
Proven ability to influence outcomes across multiple functions such as Transport, Finance, Planning, Procurement, and Digital teams without formal line authority.
Knowledge of sustainability and CO2-related topics in logistics, including performance measurement and improvement initiatives.
Success comes from combining strategic thinking with the confidence to challenge assumptions using facts and evidence. You're comfortable navigating different stakeholder perspectives, building alignment across functions, and creating momentum through influence rather than authority. Naturally curious, you focus on the bigger picture while turning complexity into clear priorities and actionable decisions.
Our Seco culture
At Seco, we're united by a spirit of collaboration and a shared curiosity to learn and grow. We take responsibility for our actions, stay focused on our customers, and believe in winning together. For us, it's also clear that our diversities form an amazing foundation for achieving great results. Curious about our workplace and benefits? Read more on our website. You're also welcome to visit our LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us and our products further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Christian Shafi, hiring manager, christian.shafi_c@secotools.com
.
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Union contacts – Sweden
David Romlin, Unionen, +46 (0)70-608 46 90
Jörgen Andersson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70-548 10 70
Benny Christiansen, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-523 50 60
Recruitment Specialist: Lisbeth Häggström
How to apply
Send us your application no later than August 9, 2026. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0093132.
We aim for an open and fair recruitment process and use different tools to ensure an objective assessment. Later in the process, you may be invited to complete a personality and logic test.
For more information about our recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
At Seco we develop and offer advanced products & solutions that make metal cutting easier. We work together with our customers to identify and implement the best solutions for their needs. The corporate culture empowers employees through shared values: Curiosity, Responsibility, Winning together and Customer focus. Seco Tools has a presence in more than 75 countries and employs about 4000 people. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Seco Tools Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556071-1060)
Björnbacksvägen 10 (visa karta
)
737 30 FAGERSTA Arbetsplats
Seco Tools AB - Fagersta Jobbnummer
10008155