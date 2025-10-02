Portuguese-speaking Support Representative
Zinzino Operations AB / Kundservicejobb / Göteborg Visa alla kundservicejobb i Göteborg
2025-10-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Zinzino Operations AB i Göteborg
Zinzino is a global direct sales company from Scandinavia specializing in test-based, personalized nutrition and scientific skincare. It is a public limited company with its shares listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Their scientifically proven nutritional supplements are available on more than 100 markets across the world. Zinzino owns the Norwegian research and production units BioActive Foods AS and Faun Pharma AS. The company headquarters is in Gothenburg, Sweden with additional offices in Europe, Asia, the US and Australia.
Do you speak Portuguese and want to help shape meaningful customer experiences?
Zinzino is a global pioneer in test-based, personalized nutrition within the wellness industry. We're on a mission to bring the world back into balance-by inspiring health and wealth for our customers, families, and friends.
As we continue our rapid growth, we're looking for a Portuguese-speaking Customer Support Representative to join our Support team and help us deliver outstanding service to our customers and partners in Portuguese.
About the Role
At Zinzino, we believe in building personal, genuine relationships with our customers and partners. As a key member of our Support team, you will:
• Provide support via phone, email, chat, and forums to our Portuguese-speaking customers and partners.
• Occasionally assist with support for other European markets.
• Handle administrative tasks such as database updates and invoice case management.
• Manage registrations, deviations, and follow-up actions.
• Resolve complaints with professionalism and a solution-oriented mindset.
Where You Fit In
We're looking for a proactive and service-minded individual to join our team at one of our office location in Västra Frölunda (Gothenburg), Sweden or in Gdask, Poland. While full training on our systems and products will be provided, we're seeking candidates with the following background:
What You'll Need:
• Native-level fluency in Portuguese (written and spoken).
• EU-citizenship is required
• Fluent in English in speech as well as written, other language knowledge is meritorious.
• Excellent communication skills with a problem-solving attitude.
• A positive, team-oriented mindset and the ability to handle challenges with a smile.
Preferred Qualifications:
• Previous experience in customer service or a similar customer-facing role.
• Familiarity with administrative and support-related tasks is a strong advantage.
Life at Zinzino
Working at Zinzino means joining a fast-growing wellness company with a global reach. You'll be part of an international, dynamic, and supportive team that values growth, collaboration, and positive energy.
Additional Information
• Start Date: As soon as possible
• Location: Västra Frölunda (Gothenburg), Sweden / or Gdask, Poland
• We are not able to sponsor work visas for this position.
• Schedule: Full-time, Monday to Friday, 08:00-17:00
How to Apply
We review applications on an ongoing basis, so don't wait-apply today and take the next step in your career with Zinzino.
Let's inspire change in life-together. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Zinzino Operations AB
(org.nr 556655-2658) Arbetsplats
Zinzino Jobbnummer
9537189