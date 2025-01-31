Portfolio Strategist / Portfolio Manager
2025-01-31
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Do you want to shape the future of portfolio management? We are looking for a Portfolio Strategist who thrives on creating structure, visualizing complex scenarios, and driving improvements through collaboration and innovation.
As a Portfolio Strategist, you will have a strategic and advisory role where you influence outcomes through data-driven insights and collaboration. You will focus on analyzing the entire portfolio, identifying opportunities, and providing strategic recommendations that align with organizational goals. This role emphasizes long-term development, process improvement, and the digitalization of tools and ways of working.
Job Responsibilities
Develop and implement a digitalized project portfolio that provides a clear overview of the status, progress, and health of all projects.
Visualize data and analyze complex dependencies to identify insights that lead to business-critical decisions and actions.
Collaborate with management teams, project managers, and cross-functional leaders to ensure consistency in portfolio management.
Drive digitalization and automation of portfolio processes to create effective and future-proof solutions.
Establish routines and processes that promote transparency and clarity in portfolio work.
Who You Are
We are looking for someone who combines strong analytical skills with excellent communication and collaboration abilities. You excel at building relationships, delivering clear recommendations, and are driven by the desire to create long-term improvements that benefit both people and the organization.
You are also:
Experienced in strategic work and comfortable handling complex data and dependencies.
Improvement-oriented and interested in developing processes and digitalizing ways of working.
Advisory in your approach, with the ability to lead through collaboration and influence rather than formal authority.
This Is Us
Here, you will have the opportunity to influence and develop a key function within our organization. We value collaboration and see this role as a unique opportunity to work closely with engaged colleagues across functions and levels. Your efforts will make a difference-for both our organization and our projects.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-02-04. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: Therese Sandberg, Group Manager EMPBT, therese.sandberg@scania.com
In this recruitment, we are looking internally at R&D due to ongoing business transition.
