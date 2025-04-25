Portfolio & Governance Manager at Volvo Energy
2025-04-25
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We shape the world we want to live in!
Volvo Energy is our newest business area with the overarching purpose of accelerating electrification and driving circularity for a better tomorrow. With an agile approach and a can-do mindset, we actively work to ensure the acceleration of the electrification transformation every day in all that we do. As the Volvo Group, we are driving circularity in our industry forward in these important areas.
The team - Charging and Infrastructure Solution - C&IS
We are a function within Volvo Energy where we develop Battery Electric Vehicle/Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles Charging and infrastructure solutions in conjunction with Business Area's and partners. We work by lobbying and advocacy, legislation monitoring, charging infrastructure partnerships and associations to create and accelerate industry standardization and roll-out for charging.
We jointly simplify the electrification transformation for our customers and the society as well as accelerate the journey towards 100% fossil free and in doing so, support Volvo Group's sustainability target
What you will do
As the Portfolio and Governance Manager at Public Charging and Infrastructure, you are responsible for driving and managing the portfolio of projects. This includes identifying needs, prioritization, and verifying roadmaps with relevant stakeholders. In addition, you are responsible for maintaining and ensuring the governance process of all items contained in the roadmaps.
In this role you will:
• Drive the process to manage Public Charging service development portfolio and budget.
• Lead prioritization of near-term development activities to meet the Volvo Group Brand's expectations, support our customers, and increase service revenues. E.g., lead pre-PI planning.
• Be part of the long-term roadmap work.
• PI planning administration and facilitation.
• Be part of the financial follow-up.
• Manage and continuously improve the Governance Process and Ways of Working.
• Facilitate and manage the Development and Governance forum.
• Facilitate the Public Charging and Infrastructure Committee.
Working at Volvo Energy is different
Welcome to a close-knit team! We see ourselves as a fast-paced company within the Volvo Group, supported by our many great colleagues, we have the best of both worlds. We believe that work should be fun, stimulating, challenging and rewarding, but also have a meaning and a purpose to the individual. Trust and Results are two guiding principles for how we work together, and we are here to make a difference.
Qualifications likely required to be successful:
• Strong verbal and written communication skills.
• Knowledge of agile principles and ways of working.
• Ability to establish structure and ensure coordination between different stakeholders, teams, and organizations.
• Skilled in the decision-making process and conducting prioritization.
• Collaboration and teamwork skills.
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
Feel free to contact us if you have further questions:
Karin Berggren, Head of Services Development Public - Charging & Infrastructure Solutionskarin.berggren@volvo.com
