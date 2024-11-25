Portfolio Manager VCE
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-11-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
.
About the position
As the Portfolio Manager for Volvo Construction Equipment, you will be responsible for establishing an efficient interface, and orchestration of strategic roadmaps, operational plans, delivery activities, engagements, and results between Volvo Construction Equipment and Group Digital & IT. You will have a very important and senior leadership role that is critical for the success of the digital transformation and evolution for Volvo Construction Equipment. You will be the ambassador, key point of contact and escalation path when needed, for Volvo Construction Equipment (VCE) towards Group Digital & IT and vice versa. You will also be engaging in key areas inside Group Digital & IT, bringing the perspective of Volvo Construction Equipment. You coordinate the VCE delivery network within Group Digital & IT, benefit and learn from the network members' diverse competence and engagement.
In this position, you will add value and make a difference, by taking the lead in successfully managing the responsibilities in the role in connection with the needs of Volvo Construction Equipment (VCE). A key success factor to this will be frequent and concrete interactions with VCE and Group Digital & IT stakeholders and colleagues, based on the ways of working described, with an empowered and senior approach. As we move forward, you are expected to be a driving force in the continued digital transformation, where experiences, feedback and best practices are used to constantly evolve and improve.
The Portfolio Manager Volvo Construction Equipment reports to the Head of Digital & IT Portfolio & Performance Management and will be part of the Portfolio & Performance Management team.
This is the role:
Orchestration of Volvo Group Digital & IT and TDBAGF interaction on a Strategic, Tactical and Operational level in defined portfolios:
* Support the strategical E2E planning and orchestrates tactical E2E planning.
* Accountable for the efficiency and quality of One Rhythm planning through guidance, execution and retrospective. Actively driving continuous improvement of the One Rhythm process in cooperation with the TDBAGFs and Volvo Group Digital & IT.
* Accountable for efficient and proactive communication, interfaces and interactions between Volvo Group Digital & IT and the TDBAGF's.
* Accountable for Digital & IT dashboard and the facilitation of dialogues on performance to ensure financial targets, quality of IT deliveries and value creation. Secure that any risks or blockers have mitigation plans in place.
* Participate and support TDBAGF One Plan creation and follow-up. Support in enabling and moving the strategic planning forward throughout the community supporting the evolution towards a true One Plan across the community.
* Orchestrate financial planning and follow-up of IT cost together with business control.
Contact point, escalation point and ambassador:
* Act as an escalation point between VGD& IT and TDBAGF and vice versa.
* Supporting cross functional collaboration within VG D&IT
* Member of the TDBAGF CDO management team
Who are you?
To be effective in this position we think you should have or be:
* Be a seasoned professional with management experience typically obtained through university education and relevant work experience on senior level (>8 years)
* You have a strong business acumen and a clear customer-centric mindset
* You are a strategic thinker and truly interested in business, with hands-on approach, capable of switching between strategic thinking and operational creating
* You are a person who earns your seat at the table, is a skilled communicator and have the capability to lead in a functional set-up
* You have the managerial courage to take well evaluated risks, address stakeholders on different levels and challenge when necessary
* You will be successful in this role by thriving on building networks and promoting collaboration, no matter what context you are in
Are we the right match for you?
Volvo Group values are Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change and Performance. If you believe that they are keys to success, you might be our new Portfolio Manager - Volvo Construction Equipment.
You will have the opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally.
We believe our new Portfolio Manager - Volvo Construction Equipment is a team player, embracing all aspects of diversity, safety, quality, and the environment.
If this sounds interesting, we hope to hear more from you!
Last application date
2024-12-15
Are you curious about this position?
Do not hesitate to contact People & Culture Partner Laila Madsbjerg Karlsson +46 73 9025702
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
• Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15801-43001085". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Gordon Wong +46 739028317 Jobbnummer
9028810